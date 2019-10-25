The Cardinals entered their WIAA Division 6 level 1 playoff game against the Durand Panthers with an apparent target on their backs.

The No. 2-seeded Cardinals (9-1) served the No. 7-seeded Panthers (4-6), their Dunn-St. Croix Conference opponents, a 35-14 loss in Week 3 of the season and knew they were hosting an improved, hungry Durand team to begin their playoff run on Friday, Oct. 25.

But instead of folding under pressure, the Cardinals took control of possession and eventually the game in their 34-14 win.

The Cardinals had possession for 32 minutes, 12 seconds of their first-round playoff game and managed to hold the Panthers to 15:48 of total possession.

“The first time we didn’t control the ball as much as we’d like, we just had more of the big play-possessions,” Spring Valley senior quarterback Aaron Borgerding said. “Our focus was to just control the ball and grind out the game.”

“I thought offensively we did a nice job of sustaining the drive and controlling the clock,” Spring Valley’s head coach Ryan Kapping said, echoing his co-captain quarterback.

Durand only had possession for 2:26 of the first quarter, which was controlled by Borgerding.

The senior quarterback scored the first points of the night with a 38-yard keeper on the Cardinals’ first drive of the night, giving Spring Valley a 6-0 lead after his own extra point attempt was blocked.

A 31-second Durand drive gave the Cardinals the ball back at the 7:25 mark of the first quarter, and the Cardinals held possession for the next nine minutes of the game. Borgerding converted on fourth-and-4 midway through the drive, and a face mask penalty against the Panthers brought the Cardinals down to their opponents’ 10-yard line before the conclusion of the first quarter. Facing another fourth-and-4 at Durand’s 2-yard line, Borgerding used a hard count to earn a costly encroachment penalty against the Panthers. Nate Fesenmaier capped the 9-minute drive with a 2-yard touchdown carry, and the Panthers expanded their lead to 13-0 after Borgerding’s extra point was successful.

The Cardinals got the ball back less than two and a half minutes later after Durand failed to complete a pass attempt on fourth-and-3, but a Cardinal fumble in the backfield gave the Panthers a prime opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the first half. Zielinger recovered Spring Valley’s dropped ball and ran it back to the Cardinals’ 31-yard line to begin his team’s first touchdown drive that was capped with a 7-yard reception from Sabelko.

Despite facing a 20-7 deficit, the Panthers had momentum heading into the break. But the Cardinals followed through with their halftime plan.

“We went into halftime and said we were going to try to end the game early,” Borgerding said.

The Cardinals came out in the third quarter and added a 45-yard touchdown caught by Connor Ducklow and thrown by Brenden Williams.

“We knew that their corners were really coming up to stop our locker play,” Borgerding said when asked why his team began the second half with a trick play. “The coaches have been scouting that one out for a while and have been waiting to use it.”

Four different Cardinals reached the end zone on Friday night (Brayden Wolf capped off the Cardinals’ scoring with a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter), and Borgerding led the offense with a monstrous 212 rushing yards, which topped Durand’s total of 131 yards on the ground. However, he still has higher standards for himself and his offense before their second-round playoff game against the Unity Eagles (9-1).

The Cardinals began the fourth quarter in the red zone but were held short on fourth-and-1.

“We just have to finish our drives and not relax,” Borgerding said. “That fourth down we had to get one yard in four plays. We have to be able to convert that if we want to get to our full potential.”

Like the Panthers, the Eagles, whose only loss on the season came in Week 1 in their non-conference game against the Cardinals, will be yearning to end Spring Valley’s season when their chance to do so comes on Friday, Nov. 1.

“We just have to get ready and stop their run as well as we can,” Kapping said. “I know they’re going to be very confident coming in here after winning their conference championship. We just have to be consistent in all of our phases, do the things that we do and go from there.”



