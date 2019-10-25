Early opportunities, stemming from special teams plays and Osceola turnovers, were what the St. Croix Central football team needed to get rolling in the WIAA Division 4 regional football opener on Friday.

And once the Panthers got rolling, nothing was going to stop them. The Panthers avenged a Middle Border Conference loss in beating the Chieftains, 49-14. The win advances Central to the second round of the Division 4 bracket. That means the Panthers will play at Freedom at 7 p.m. next Friday. Freedom is undefeated and is the top seed in the regional bracket. Central is the fifth seed.

The first break of the game was created by Central senior Gabe Siler. He carried Osceola’s first punt back to the Chieftains’ 37 yard line. From there, the Panthers needed six plays to punch the ball into the end zone. Siler scored the touchdown on a four-yard blast. On the touchdown, Central lost sophomore lineman Carson Hinzman. Part of the story of the team’s success Friday was how the Panthers covered for Hinzman’s absence.

“Logan Johnson played very well at right guard,” Central coach John Tackmann said of Hinzman’s offensive replacement. The combination of Josh Bair and Corben Klatt absorbed Hinzman’s place at the heart of the St. Croix Central defensive line.

That was critical, because Osceola’s offense is predicated on the fullback running up the gut. Tackmann said forcing Osceola to run to the outside was a key factor in the Panthers’ success.

Osceola scored its first touchdown on a 68-yard pass with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter. Tackmann said the score was the result of a Panther missed assignment in coverage.

The first turnover of the game put the Panthers in position to take the lead. Osceola muffed a punt and Central junior Cole Becker recovered the ball at the Chieftain 8-yard line. The Panthers were temporarily slowed by a penalty, but quarterback Tadan Holzer found Luke Holme for the 16-yard touchdown pass. Holme’s twin, Zac, caught an improvised two-point conversion from Holzer.

The Panthers quickly forced a punt and went on another drive, this one covering 67 yards. Siler covered most of that yardage, before fullback Braeden Bloom powered in from one yard out for the score that raised the lead to 21-7.

The second turnover of the game allowed the Panthers to score again before halftime. A big hit off a hustle play by lineman Josh Woodington forced a fumble, with Jacob Roussoloulos recovering. Siler had five carries on the brief drive, which ended with Holzer skirting down the left sideline for a 10-yard touchdown.

That score came with 54 seconds left in the half, but the Panthers weren’t done. Osceola ran three plays. Trevor Kopacz returned the punt to the Osceola 33. The Panthers struck quickly, with Holzer connecting with Siler on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the half. The Panthers took a 35-7 lead into halftime over the stunned Chieftains.

The scores kept coming in the second half. Kelson Klin made a juggling catch for a 13-yard touchdown pass from Holzer. The final Panther score came when Scott Mousel forced a fumble, with Kopacz scooping up the ball for a 92-yard touchdown return.

Osceola scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter against the Panther reserves on a 23-yard screen pass.

Holzer completed 5-8 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Tackmann said he knew the Panthers could pass against Osceola, but they weren’t able to pass in the first meeting against the Chieftains because the game was played in a 30-mile per hour wind. Osceola won that game 28-27.

Tackmann praised the intensity the Panthers showed during the week of practice. The Panthers had to find green spaces to hold practices because their much of their practice field was under water from Monday’s heavy rain.

The Panthers have some familiarity with their next opponent. Central defeated Freedom in the 2017 state semifinals, 42-21. Tackmann said he expects much of the same approach from Freedom, which often includes four and five-receiver sets.