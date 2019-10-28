Minnesota

The East Ridge Raptors brought a winning record — the only No. 4 seed with that distinction in the Class AAAAAA state tournament — into a 38-7 win over Osseo on Friday night. East Ridge next plays the No. 1 seed Wayzata.

"For us, it's just how good can we be on Monday at practice and keep building for Friday's game. We need to put ourselves in the best position against them," head coach Dan Fritze said of this week's game against the Trojans.

The Woodbury Royals ended the season Friday in a 21-17 opening round upset to No. 6 seed Blaine.

"These kids worked hard for the entire game, but the execution was the main focus for the night," head coachHill said. "We weren't able to execute when needed because we had chances to score and take the lead."

The season came to end for Hastings on Saturday, when the Raiders lost 37-6 to Apple Valley in the second round of the Section 3AAAAA playoffs.

Hastings had a 3-5 regular season record in 2019 and after going 1-1 in sections, finished 4-6 overall after going 8-2 in 2018.

MORE: Cannon Falls, Goodhue advance to section finals

Wisconsin

Joe Stoffel scored four touchdowns in the first half before he and the rest of the River Falls Wildcat starters watched from the sidelines in a 43-8 victory over Rhinelander in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game Friday.

River Falls will travel to No. 2 Medford, 53-0 winners over Hayward, for a Level 2 playoff game Friday.

By effectively mixing the run and the pass, the New Richmond football offense was nearly unstoppable in the Tigers’ playoff opener on Friday. The team won 41-12 over Mosinee in Level 1 of the Division 3 playoffs.

The Tigers face one of the ultimate football tests in the second round of the playoffs this Friday, traveling to Menomonie to face the Mustangs, the Big Rivers Conference co-champions.

“I’m sure they’ll be big and be physical,” said New Richmond coach Reggie Larson. “I’m sure we’ll have to play our best game to be competitive.”

St. Croix Central football team got rolling in the WIAA Division 4 regional football opener on Friday with a 49-14 win over the Chieftains.

The Panthers advanced to the second round of the Division 4 bracket, and will next face undefeated Freedom at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Spring Valley Cardinals took control of possession and eventually the game in a 34-14 win over Durand.

“I thought offensively we did a nice job of sustaining the drive and controlling the clock,” Spring Valley’s head coach Ryan Kapping said.

The Cardinals will face the the Unity Eagles on Friday.