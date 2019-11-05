In a back and forth game in Menomonie Saturday, Nov. 2, the UW-River Falls football team came out on the short end of a 30-24 decision to UW-Stout for its seventh straight loss of the season.

Neither team led by more than a touchdown and the Falcons tied the game, 24-24, on a 22-yard field goal by Bobby Patterson with 8 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the game.

The Blue Devils answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by former Spring Valley High School standout Sean Borgerding. After the extra point failed, Stout led 30-24 with 2:17 remaining.

UWRF quarterback Ben Beckman completed a six-yard pass to Alex Traxler on first down, but Beckman was picked off by Stout’s Canon Griner on second down and the Blue Devils ran out the remaining 1:42 to seal their second straight win.

The Falcon’s only lead came on a 41-yard touchdown run by Beckman on UWRF’s first possession of the game.

Beckman found Traxler for a 46-yard touchdown to tie the score 14-14 with 4:43 remaining in the second quarter and the pair hooked up again for a 75-yard catch and run with 4:05 left in the third to make it a 21-21 game.

The teams traded field goals to keep the score knotted at 24-2, before Stout’s long scoring drive and late interception gave the Blue Devils the win.

Beckman completed 24-of-44 passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while carrying the ball four times for a team-high 47 yards. Traxler finished with eight catches for 171 yards and Hudson High School graduate Alex Herink caught six balls for 69 yards while Somerset native Max Praschak led the defense with 16 tackles.

The Falcons, now 1-7 overall, 0-5 in WIAC play, will visit UW-Oshkosh (6-2, 4-1) Saturday, Nov. 9, before wrapping up the regular season at home against UW-Platteville (6-2, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at David Smith Stadium.