Playing high school football is not a trivial commitment. Sure, football players are committed to fewer game days than the average fall sports athlete, but the nights and mornings that aren’t spent playing games are dedicated to practice, weight lifting and film sessions.

Aaron Borgerding, Riley Anfinson and Joe Schulte not only gave their all to their football teams this season, but they also managed to do so while still making academics their highest priority.

The three Pierce County seniors’ dedication to their school work has earned them each a spot on the 2019 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team.

According to the WFCA’s website, members of the WFCA’s Academic All-State Team must be seniors in high school, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and be a varsity letter winner.

“Aaron is a great example of what a student-athlete is all about,” Spring Valley’s head coach Ryan Kapping said. “He puts forth great effort in his classroom work as well as his athletics, and it is so nice to see him recognized for his accomplishments academically and athletically.”

Prescott’s head coach Kevin Haglund also praised his two academic all-state seniors, Anfinson and Schulte, for their accomplishments.

“They're great kids who have worked hard on and off the field,” Haglund said. “They're student-athletes who have excelled in both of those phases. They both deserve this as they've worked incredibly hard for the recognition.”

An article on All-Conference honors will be published once all Pierce County football teams and their conference opponents are eliminated from the WIAA playoffs.