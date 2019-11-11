A two-pronged community effort is now fully underway in New Richmond to fund the capital campaign for Tiger Stadium at New Richmond High School.

The athletic stadium is now in use after the installation of synthetic turf this summer. There are still many items that need to be completed at the stadium, which has resulted in this capital campaign.

The school’s athletic program: athletes, coaches, capital campaign committee and other community members, is tasked with raising approximately $1.7 million to complete this stage of the project.

“If we want this built for next fall, the school district needs help,” said New Richmond High School athletic director Casey Eckardt.

This stage of the campaign will pay for items like bleachers, restrooms, a concession building, ticket booths, a pressbox and a sound system. When completed, the stadium will seat approximately 3,200 people.

Anyone who makes a donation of $300 or larger will have their name permanently listed on a donor obelisk in the plaza that will be constructed as part of the stadium.

There are numerous levels of contributions that can be made, for individuals and for businesses.





Individuals

Tiger Friends: $300-$999;

Tiger Supporters: $1,000-$2,499;

Partners: $2,500-$4,999;

Associates: $5,000-$14,999;

Benefactors: $15,000-$24,999.





Businesses

Patrons: $25,000-$49,999;

Pillars: $50,000-$99,999;

Founders: $100,000-$199,999;

Pacesetters: $200,000 or more.





For anyone interested in making a larger donation, there are payment plan opportunities where payments can be spread out over five years.

One prong of the fundraising is a grassroots campaign where youth and high school athletes and coaches have been contacting people in their lives on their interest in making contributions. All 100 Tiger football players, 35 soccer players, track athletes, high school marching band members and other students who will benefit from the new facilities have been contacting citizens as part of the fundraising effort.

The second prong of the effort is the process of contacting local businesses to gauge their interest in making contributions. Eckardt said there will be listening sessions for people interested in making contributions. Eckardt said he and Tiger coaches will be available to discuss the project with anyone interested in making a contribution.

The project is being led by the Capital Campaign Committee which includes Eckardt, Chris Trosen, Brian Schroeder, Steve Skoglund, Kathy Derrick, Todd Kidder and Reggie Larson.

Some of the work is being done by high school students, including the construction of the east ticket booth and gate entrance and the west gate entrance along with a ticket booth, concession stand and bathrooms.

Eckardt said the committee is working to make the stadium of community pride.

“I can’t think of a high school stadium that will be any nicer than what we’ll have. I think it will be beautiful,” he said.