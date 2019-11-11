The Big Rivers Conference and the Middle Border Conference both did exceedingly well in the All-Region football teams that were announced by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association on Monday.

The BRC had 13 players named in the Division 1 Large School listing and the MBC had 13 players selected in the Division 1 Small School list.

All of the players selected are eligible for all-state honors. Separate all-state teams will be announced for large schools and small schools next Monday.

Menomonie led the BRC teams by placing four teams on the all-region team. Hudson placed three, with River Falls, Superior and Eau Claire Memorial getting two selections.

New Richmond topped the MBC teams with five players being honored. St. Croix Central placed four players, with Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola each getting two selections.

New Richmond is led by Joey Kidder, who was selected on offense and defense. Tim Salmon and Joe Powers were also selected on offense and Cooper Strand on defense. All the Tiger selections are seniors.

St. Croix Central is led by sophomore standout Carson Hinzman, who was named on both sides of the line. Also recognized were senior defensive end Zac Holme and junior kicker Jackson Pettit.

Osceola is represented by junior offensive lineman Tyler Johnson and junior outside linebacker Nick Carlson. The selections from Baldwin-Woodville are senior tight end Zac Nilssen and senior defensive end Thomas Albrightson.

Among the BRC teams, all four Menomonie selections came on defense. They include defensive end Dylan Boecher, linebackers Will Ockler and Thomas Poplawski and defensive back Davis Barthen.

Honored from Hudson are senior offensive lineman Dane DeMuth, senior defensive end Cade McDonald and senior outside linebacker Torin Phillips. River Falls senior Joe Stoffel was honored on both sides of the ball, for his work at defensive end and at tight end.

Both Superior’s selections came from the offense, with senior quarterback Jarrett Gronski and senior lineman Luke Perssons selected. Eau Claire Memorial’s selections include senior receiver Calvin Tanner and junior defensive lineman Grant Gerber.

Big Rivers Conference selections

Offense

Dane Demuth, Hudson, Senior Lineman

Luke Perssons, Superior, Senior Lineman

Jarrett Gronsski, Superior, Senior Quarterback

Calvin Tanner, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior Receiver

Joe Stoffel, River Falls, Senior, Tight End





Defense

Grant Gerber, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior Lineman

Dylan Boecher, Menomonie, Senior End

Cade McDonald, Hudson, Senior End

Joe Stoffel, River Falls, Senior End

Will Ocker, Menomonie, Senior Linebacker

Torin Phillips, Hudson, Senior Linebacker

Thomas Poplawski, Menomonie, Senior Linebacker

Davis Barthen, Menomonie, Senior Back





Middle Border Conference selections

Offense

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, Sophomore Lineman

Tyler Johnson, Osceola, Senior Lineman

Joe Powers, New Richmond, Senior Back

Tim Salmon, New Richmond, Senior Quarterback

Joey Kidder, New Richmond, Senior Receiver

Zach Nilssen, Baldwin-Woodville, Senior Tight End





Defense

Carson Hinzman, St. Croix Central, Senior Lineman

Thomas Albrightson, Baldwin-Woodville, Senior End

Zac Holme, St. Croix Central, Senior End

Cooper Strand, New Richmond, Senior Linebacker

Nick Carlson, Osceola, Senior Linebacker

Joey Kidder, New Richmond, Senior Back

Jackson Pettit, St. Croix Central, Junior Kicker