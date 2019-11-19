Both River Falls and Hudson were well-represented on the 2019 All-Big Rivers Conference football teams released last week by the conference coaches, with the Wildcats earning 10 first or second team spots and the Raiders garnering nine.

Two-way senior Joe Stoffel of River Falls was named to the All-BRC First Team on both sides of the ball, earning a spot on the first team offense at tight end and sharing the Defensive Player of the Year honor with Thomas Poplwaski of Menomonie.

Stoffel also earned Wisconsin Football Coaches All-State First Team honors on offense and defense while Hudson defensive lineman Cade McDonald joined Stoffel among the first team defensive honorees.

Stoffel caught eight passes for a team-high 415 yards and seven touchdowns this season while adding 28 tackles, six sacks and an interception return on defense.

McDonald posted 30 tackles,10 tackles for loss and a sack from his defensive end position while catching one pass for a touchdown on offense.

Senior offensive lineman Blaine Cohen, junior running back Michael Krueger, and senior wide receiver Payton Flood of River Falls were also named to the All-BRC First Team Offense, along with senior offensive lineman Dane DeMuth of Hudson.

Other defensive first team honorees included senior defensive back Peter Noreen and junior linebacker Conner Cardell of River Falls and senior linebacker Torin Phillips of Hudson. Junior Matteo Bonnin of Hudson earned a spot on the first team for special teams.

Hudson had three players named to the second team offense-- senior offensive lineman Quin Farr, junior running back Hunter Danielson and senior side receiver Tyler Stubbendick-- while River Falls’ Gabe Glaublitz earned a spot on the offensive line.

Hudson senior defensive back Jack Erickson and senior Raider kicker Dan Zeuli also earned second team honors along with senior linebackers Austin Mueller and Riley Huppert of River Falls.

Superior quarterback Jarrett Gronski was named the BRC Offensive Player of the Year while Menomonie’s Joe LaBuda was named Coach of the Year.