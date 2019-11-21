Michael Junker, a Hastings native and 2015 Hastings High School graduate, is in his senior year at Bemidji State University where he plays football for the Beavers. The senior defensive back had 43 tackles. 2.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups and 8 interceptions (two for touchdowns) this season in 11 games. In 2018, Junker totaled 60 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack, 6 interceptions and 2 touchdowns, a fumble recovery and 9 pass breakups. In his career at Bemidji State, he scored 7 touchdowns (four return and three interception), had 156 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, a sack, 43 passes defended and 17 interceptions. In 2018, he was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) All-Conference Honorable Mention.

While at Hastings, Junker was a three-sport athlete who played football, hockey and baseball. In football he was a two-time All-Conference selection and named to the All-Metro Team by the Pioneer Press in 2014. He also received several awards in hockey and baseball. He is the son of Todd and Suzie Junker.

Jacob Bacon is a 2016 HHS grad and in his senior year at Drake University in Des Moines, Ia. Bacon redshirted his freshman year before starting 11 games his sophomore year and 10 last season. In 2018 he was also named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District Football Team.

While playing for the Raiders, Bacon earned All-Conference honors as a junior and was both All-Conference and All-State as a senior. He also wrestled where he was a two-time section champion and state tournament qualifier. He is the son of Steve and Beth Bacon and is studying actuarial science and finance in Drake’s College of Business and Public Administration.

Colin Kummer is a 2017 Raider graduate who is a kicker on the football team at St. John’s University. This fall he kicked in two games for the Johnnies where he made 15-of-17 extra points and was 0-for-2 on field goals. He also had seven kickoffs and a touchback. While playing for the Raiders, Kummer was quarterback while handling the kicking duties. He is an economics and history double major and the son of Kent and Chris Kummer.

Noah Kullmann and Godswill Pepple are both 2019 graduates of Hastings High School who are in their freshman year of college and on their respective football teams. Kullmann is a defensive back at Northwestern College in Iowa, an NAIA school in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Pepple attends St. John’s with Kummer where he is a linebacker for the Johnnies.

Kullmann was an All-Conference selection his senior year when he tallied 30 tackles and over 500 yards of offense for the Raiders. He also played basketball and was part of the track and field team. He is studying psychology and kinesiology and is the son of Todd and Andrea.

Pepple was a standout wrestler and football player at HHS, a state wrestling qualifier and will both play football and wrestle at St. John’s. He is a biochemistry major.