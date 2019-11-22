RIVER FALLS-- Senior wide receiver Alex Herink of Hudson headlines a group of nine UW-River Falls football players named to All-WIAC football teams for the 2019 season with a spot on the 14-player first team offense.

Herink, a second team selection as a junior, led the Falcons and was second in the conference in receiving yards this season with 938. He set a single-game school record for receiving yards in a game with 266 in a 63-49 loss to UW-La Crosse Oct. 19, an achievement that earned him the D3football.com Player of the Week award, and finished with 60 catches for an average of 15.6 yards per catch and five touchdowns.

Herink ranks third in the UWRF record books for single season receiving yards and career receiving yards.

Earning All-WIAC Second Team honors from UWRF were senior linebacker Max Praschak of Somerset, senior offensive lineman Levi Ross and junior offensive lineman Jared Hunter.

Praschak, an honorable mention selection a year ago, led the WIAC in tackles this season with 112 while adding two sacks, one interception for a touchdown, and one fumble recovery. His three-year total of 310 tackles ranks him eighth in the UWRF record books.

Ross earned All-WIAC honors for the third straight season after earning first team honors in 2017 and second team accolades last year. With the help of Hunter he helped the Falcon offensive line hold opponents to just 28 sacks this season.

The beneficiary of that strong offensive line play, senior quarterback Ben Beckman, received honorable mention to the All-WIAC team along with sophomore wide receiver Alex Traxler, junior linebacker Andy Metcalf and senior defensive lineman Charlie Sanders.

Beckman led the WIAC in passing and total offense this season, throwing for 310.5 yards per game while totaling an average of 340.8, while Traxler caught 61 passes for 908 yards and seven touchdowns.

Metcalf finished third on the team in tackles with 43, including six for a loss with one sack, while Sanders led the Falcons in sacks with 6.5.

Senior offensive lineman Mike Williams was UWRF’s representative on the WIAC’s All-Sportsmanship Team.

UWRF finished the 2019 season with a record of 2-8 overall, 1-6 in conference play.