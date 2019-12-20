RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls’ three-sport senior Joe Stoffel made his college choice official on college football’s national signing day Wednesday, Dec. 18, by signing his national letter of intent to North Dakota State University.

Stoffel played tight end, outside linebacker and defensive line during his high school career with the Wildcats and was named First Team All-Big Rivers Conference on offense as well as the BRC’s defensive player of the year. He also earned Wisconsin Football Coaches All-State First Team honors on both sides of the ball.

Stoffel caught eight passes for a team-high 415 yards and seven touchdowns this season while adding 28 tackles, six sacks and an interception return for a touchdown on defense. He had 64 career receptions for 1,173 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Stoffel has earned all-conference honors in three different sports in high school, including being named the BRC Co-Pitcher of the Year last spring after posting a 6-0 record and a 0.83 ERA. When he wasn’t on the mound he played first base and hit .279 with a home run and 15 RBI, second best on the team. He also earned second team All-BRC honors in hockey as a junior and currently has two goals and three assists through seven games for the Wildcats this season.

Stoffel will join former Wildcat teammate Logan Graetz at North Dakota State. Graetz, a 2019 graduate of River Falls High School, is currently a redshirt freshman with the Bison.