Player of the Year

Aaron Borgerding (sr., QB/DB/K), Spring Valley

2019: Republican Eagle Player of the Year, First Team All-Dunn St. Croix Conference, DSC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, all-region. 610 passing yards, 6 TDs, 1,220 rushing yards, 23 TDs, 1 punt return TD, 63 total tackles 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked kick, 3 interceptions, 10 passes defended, 48 of 55 PAT’s (90%) and 1-for-1 on FG.

Career: Two-time All-DSC, two-time all-region, Second Team-All DSC. 2548 rushing yards, 45 TDs, 1,599 passing yards, 15 TDs, 1 punt return TD, 182 total tackles with 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 8 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks, 14 passes defended, 70 PAT’s, 1-for-1 FGs and 349 total career points scored.

From head coach Ryan Kapping: “He (Aaron) has been instrumental in the success that we have had as a program over the past three seasons but he would be the first to deflect praise to his teammates. A two year captain and tremendous leader of our team.”

Area Impact Players

Max Grand (so., RB/OLB), Ellsworth

2019: All-Middle Border Conference at running back and outside linebacker, 1,043 yards rushing, 14 TDs, 33 tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 TDs.

From head coach Rob Heller: “Max had a great sophomore season and is a threat to make a big play every time he touches the ball. He provided some much needed momentum on the defensive side of the ball with an edge presence and the ability to make big plays.”

Dalton Binkowski (sr., RB/LB), Elmwood/Plum City

2019: First Team All-Lakeland Conference at linebacker, second team at running back. 115 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Career: Three-time all-conference selection at linebacker. 450 career tackles, which ranks third in the state of Wisconsin.

From head coach Mike Birtzer: “(Binkowski) has an unbelievable motor and is always around the ball.”

Riley Anfinson (sr., DB), Prescott

2019: All-Middle Border Conference at defensive back with 57 tackles.

Career: All-MBC 2019, 105 tackles and 2 interceptions.

From head coach Kevin Haglund: “Great career as a three-sport student-athlete. One of the best work ethics I’ve ever seen, a true high-character type guy. Two-time team captain; he’s a phenomenal leader. Riley will be greatly missed around here.”