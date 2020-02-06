Three athletes from New Richmond High School announced their college intentions during a ceremony held on Wednesday as part of the NCAA’s National Signing Day.

Cooper Strand has decided to play football for the Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons, an NCAA Division 2 program.

AJ Johnson has decided to continue his soccer career by attending the University of St. Olaf in Northfield, Minn.

Lexy Kupczak has decided to continue her softball career at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

Cooper Strand

Strand received a scholarship to attend the Division 2 MSUM football program. Stand made an impressive comeback as a senior after missing his junior season to a major knee injury.

Strand was an honorable mention all-state inside linebacker at the end of his senior season. He finished the second with more than 100 tackles, showing excellent speed and range for a linebacker. He was a first team selection on the All-Middle Border Conference team and the All-District team.

Strand is the son of Justin and Linnae Strand.

AJ Johnson

Johnson was one of the premier high school soccer players in Wisconsin this fall. Johnson led the state in assists with 35 and points with 119 and his 42 goals ranked third in the state.

Johnson’s success earned him all-state honors. He was a four-time All-Middle Border Conference selection and he was the unanimous 2019 MBC Player of the Year. He owns school records for games played (97), goals (146), assists (78) and total points (370). Johnson’s career numbers rank among the best the state has ever seen. His assist and total points are the second largest numbers produced in Wisconsin high school boys soccer history and his career goal total is the third most in Wisconsin history.

Johnson is the son of Ross and Julie Johnson.

Lexy Kupczak

With her senior season still ahead this spring, Kupczak has already amassed an impressive total for career statistics. She has hit .455 during her career and has already been named to three All-Middle Border Conference teams. She has 66 career hits, including 23 doubles and six homers, and she has driven home 40 runs. She is considered one of the top catchers in the area.

Kupczak is the daughter of Chris and Angela Kupczak.