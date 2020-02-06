Hastings High School seniors Sam Valentine and Dalton DeBuono signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate football next year in a ceremony at HHS Wednesday afternoon.

Valentine will attend Dordt University and play football for the Defenders, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt is located in Sioux Center, Ia. Valentine played both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raider football team. Dordt went 7-4 this past season.

Sam Valentine tells why he chose to continue playing football at Dordt College in Iowa. @HHSRaiders_ pic.twitter.com/MORvLFeDQX — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 5, 2020

DeBuono is headed to Waldorf University in Forest City, Ia., another NAIA school, and will play football for the Warriors. Waldorf is part of the North Star Athletic Association. DeBuono was another lineman for the Raiders, who went 3-5 during the regular season this past fall and went 1-1 in the section playoffs. The Warriors were 7-3 this past season including a four-game winning streak in October.

Dalton DeBuono talks about his decision to play DII football at Waldorf College in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/J8u9N5gi74 — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 5, 2020

Valentine plans to study plan and soil science while DeBuono will be going into the criminal justice field.