Hastings High School seniors Sam Valentine and Dalton DeBuono signed National Letters of Intent to play collegiate football next year in a ceremony at HHS Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Sam Valentine addresses a large crowd of family, teachers, coaches and Hastings students during Wednesday's signing day ceremony before announcing he will be playing football at Dordt University in Iowa. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia
Valentine will attend Dordt University and play football for the Defenders, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt is located in Sioux Center, Ia. Valentine played both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raider football team. Dordt went 7-4 this past season.

Hastings senior Dalton DeBuono announces he will play football at and attend Waldorf University in Iowa after giving a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who helped him achieve his goal. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia
DeBuono is headed to Waldorf University in Forest City, Ia., another NAIA school, and will play football for the Warriors. Waldorf is part of the North Star Athletic Association. DeBuono was another lineman for the Raiders, who went 3-5 during the regular season this past fall and went 1-1 in the section playoffs. The Warriors were 7-3 this past season including a four-game winning streak in October.

Valentine plans to study plan and soil science while DeBuono will be going into the criminal justice field.