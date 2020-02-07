Hudson Raider teammates Quin Farr, left, and Torin Phillips made their college picks official by signing national letters of intent Wednesday, Feb. 5, during a ceremony in the school’s fitness center. Farr, a two-time second team All-Big Rivers Conference offensive lineman, will attend Bemidji State University while Phillipps, who earned second team All-BRC honors at linebacker in 2018 and first team honors in 2019, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato. Photo courtesy of Hudson High School