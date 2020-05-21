The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has suspended plans for its 44th annual All-Star Games in Oshkosh due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hasn’t ruled out the possibility that the games may still take place.

Though the games won’t be held as scheduled on Saturday, July 18, at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium, the association’s news release left open a window for the games to be played at a later date.

The WFCA was recently notified by UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that their campuses are closed for summer events and camps. Because the teams hold training camps at those locations, along with the game at UW-Oshkosh, the association was left without its usual locations.

But in a statement released by the WFCA Tuesday, May 19, the door was still open for the games to take place.

“The WFCA leadership along with our partner, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, have been informed by both UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater that their campuses are closed for summer camps and events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “Therefore, the WFCA has decided to suspend the 2020 All Star games and activities at this point. The WFCA will continue to monitor the situation. We will update players/parents/coaches if the restrictions are lifted before a final decision is made.”

The schedule normally includes North vs. South games, with rosters made up of players from the just-ended school year’s senior class. An eight-player game, a small-schools game and a large-school game are typically held.

A total of 224 players (46 per 11-player team and 20 per eight-player team), along with six head coaches and 36 assistant coaches, had been busy raising individual sponsorship funds for the game’s main charity partner, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Six area players have been selected to play in the games. Tight end Joe Stoffel of River Falls, offensive lineman Dane Demuth of Hudson, and wide receiver Joey Kidder of New Richmond were selected to play for the North Large School team while linebacker Zac Holme and defensive back Trevor Kopacz of St. Croix Central, and defensive back Aaron Borgerding of Spring Valley, are on the North Small School team roster.

According to the WFCA, players will receive their all-star game jersey, any incentive wear and game program.

The first all-star game was held in 1977. A small-schools game was added in 2009, and an eight-player game was added in 2015.