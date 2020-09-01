HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson athletic director Aaron Moen always looks forward to meeting with the Raider team captains at the beginning of each season. But this year’s meeting was tougher than most.

“Telling them that there won’t be a student section is one of the hardest things right now. But it comes back to what we’re watching here,” he said as the Raider girls’ tennis team took on Menomonie Thursday, Aug. 28. “This is what we want. If it had to come down to not having any spectators because it’s going to risk stopping this? Then that’s what we’re going to have to do. The opportunities for the kids has to be the No. 1 thing we make decisions around.”

Hudson was one of a number of school districts to decide last week to move ahead with fall schedules for football, boys soccer and volleyball. Girls tennis, girls golf, cross country and girls swimming have been practicing since Aug. 17 and many started competing last week. Boys soccer and volleyball can begin playing Sept. 15 with football starting Sept. 23.

But like everything else these days, things will look different, including limited attendance at all sporting events.

The River Falls School Board also gave the green light for fall sports to proceed last week, and now activities director Rollie Halls is trying to figure out how to do it safely.

“Basically you set priorities right now,” he said. “The No. 1 is the kids are going to get to play. Anything else after that is gravy.”

At Hudson and River Falls’ tennis matches last week, only the home team parents were allowed onsite while asked to maintain proper social distancing. Moen said that’s likely to be the case at every Big Rivers Conference school this season, and said Hudson has already taken steps to limit attendance at Raider Stadium.

“We’re prepared to be able to create a grid out of our stadium where an immediate family could come and watch and be assigned a section,” he explained. “We’re trying to find that balance of giving kids opportunities and doing it safely. That takes time and it takes patience.”

River Falls’ home football field is UW-River Falls’ David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field, and Hall said the Wildcats have received permission from the university to use the field for games this fall, but without fans, prompting Hall to wonder why the school should pay to rent the field when nobody can pay to get in.

“If we can’t have fans, but we still have to pay the money for the rental, we might as well go play at our new place,” he said, referring to Wildcat Field on the high school campus. Since artificial turf and lights were installed at the field next to the high school last year the facility has hosted lower level football and soccer games.

“Now it’s a nightmare keeping people out because we don’t have the fencing around the facility like they do. But if it comes down to it, the only thing we won’t have then is a press box. But we won’t need bleachers if we can’t have fans,” he said. “Or if we decide to let fans in and we can’t go to Ramer we can go to our place but we don’t have much seating so it might be, bring your lawn chairs and spread out. There’s a lot to be decided yet.”

One thing that was decided last week is that River Falls will remain in the Big Rivers Conference for football this season. The Wildcats were set to move to the Mississippi Valley Conference, made up predominantly of teams from the La Crosse area, as part of a statewide football conference restructuring plan. But with the coronavirus pandemic throwing schedules out of whack, and the WIAA adding conference flexibility, River Falls will remain in the BRC for at least another year.

With Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Superior opting to move football to the WIAA’s recently offered alternative spring period, and New Richmond leaving the Middle Border Conference for the BRC as scheduled under the conference restructuring plan, the BRC will consist of River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Rice Lake for football in 2020.

That leaves five conference games and two open weeks in the seven week season that will begin Sept. 25. And like everything else this fall, there’s no guarantee week six and seven games will be filled.

“We’re trying to figure it out but we don’t want to bite off more than we can chew,” Moen said. “I think if we play five games, great. But we want to plan for, if everything works out well, then we can continue to play six and seven. Giving the kids seven games is better than five as long as we’re safe in doing it.”

But Hall said that may be easier said than done.

“Are we going to look at standings and have the top teams play each other then the middle two and the bottom two,” he wondered. “Or do we all just go out and look for nonconference games, which I think would be really hard to do because there’s nobody out there. Part of this is that we’re just going to play local teams, so we can’t really say that then go down and play Onalsaka or whatever.”

According to Somerset athletic director Trent Probst, each Middle Border Conference football team will have one open date on its schedule due to New Richmond leaving for the BRC. He said the MBC athletic directors are scheduled to meet this week to finalize plans for attendance and logistics.