The long awaited start to the high school football season is finally here with four of the five area teams kicking off their seasons this Friday night, Sept. 25, including a trio of Big Rivers Conference home games.

New Richmond will make its BRC debut at home against Rice Lake in the first game at its new on-campus Tiger Stadium Friday, Sept. 25 while Hudson will host Menomonie and two-time BRC champion River Falls welcomes Chippewa Falls.

River Falls is remaining in the BRC after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association in August approved a delayed start to the 2020 football season with the option for schools to compete in the spring if they chose to, or were unable to meet local coronavirus guidelines for the fall. The association also relaxed conference rules to achieve scheduling relief, giving River Falls the OK to rejoin the BRC while New Richmond went forward with its move to the BRC as originally planned.

River Falls was scheduled to join the Mississippi Valley Conference for the 2020 season after the WIAA approved its statewide conference realignment plan in March 2019. The plan also called for New Richmond to join the BRC in 2020 to take the Wildcats’ place. Now both teams will play a modified six-team BRC schedule that includes River Falls, New Richmond, Hudson, Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Superior all opted to play football in the spring.

With New Richmond leaving the Middle Border Conference for football only, that leaves St. Croix Central, Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville, Osceola, Ellsworth, Prescott and Amery to compete for the conference title this year. St. Croix Central will open its MBC schedule at home against Amery this Friday night while Somerset will open the season next Friday, Oct. 2, against Amery.

Attendance at all games will be limited but schools will be broadcasting the games online via their local streaming services.