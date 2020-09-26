NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The first football game at New Richmond’s new Tiger Stadium may not have included all the pomp and circumstance normally associated with christening a new stadium, but that’s about all that was missing.

New Richmond’s season opener against Rice Lake had a little bit of everything, from long touchdowns to a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception. In the end the Tigers stuffed a potential game-winning two-point try by Rice Lake with 1 minute remaining to preserve a 28-27 victory over the Warriors.

“We told our kids that this was going to be a great atmosphere,” New Richmond coach Reggie Larson said. “We have new jerseys, we have a new field, we have a lot of guys playing in new positions. And then on top of it, it was a heck of a game. Just a lot of back and forth.”

The game also marked the Tigers’ Big Rivers Conference debut, and while the school postponed the grand opening ceremony for the stadium due to limitations on attendance, the football team can relish in being 1-0 and tied for first place in the BRC for the time being.

“It’s good for the kids, and I think it’s good for the community too,” Larson said. “When they first went into the Big Rivers 20-some years ago it did not go well. So we talked to our kids; hey it’s more of a mentality. We want to win game one. We didn’t set a goal to win every game. We didn’t set a goal to win a state title. We said let’s go win our first Big Rivers game. Not show that we’re going to come in here and win the league year in and year out, but show that we belong. And I think that was a pretty good statement game for us tonight.”

The Tigers made a statement in the first quarter by scoring touchdowns the first two times they touched the ball. Sophomore Andrew Trandahl took the ball 71-yards on New Richmond’s first play from scrimmage, and after the Warriors picked up a first down on a fake punt, they hit a 31-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-23 to take a 7-6 lead. Tiger senior Zach Panek answered with a 64 yard touchdown run on first down and Kennan Stowers converted the two-point conversion to give New Richmond a 14-7 lead.

But after scoring two touchdowns on two plays in the first quarter, Larson knew it wouldn’t be that easy. And he was proved right when Rice Lake struck with 1:35 remaining in the half to take a 21-14 lead.

“We said all along this was going to be a fight,” he said. “And if you look at the fake punt, that was something that really kind of turned it for them. That fake punt was a really great call on their side. We weren’t prepared for it. But Coach (Dan) Hill does a really great job. He’s a heckuva coach and hats off to him.”

New Richmond was stopped on 4th-and-goal at the two midway through the third quarter, but the Tiger defense forced the Warriors to punt from their own end zone and Chris Rachner smothered the kick before Mason Erickson fell on the ball at the 1-yard line. Zach Panek dove over on the next play and the extra point was no good, leaving the Warriors with a 21-20 lead.

But the momentum was on the Tigers’ side and when Rice Lake muffed a snap on first down at their own 34, Dominic LaDuke recovered the fumble, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run by Trandahl and a two-point conversion by Stowers to give the Tigers a 28-21 lead after three.

LaDuke came up with another big defensive play when he hit the arm of Warriors quarterback Cole Fenske as Fenske tried to deliver a pass on 4th-and-goal with five minutes remaining. But Rice Lake forced the Tigers to punt and scored with 1 minute on the clock to cut the Tiger lead to 28-27.

The Warriors went for the two points and the win, but Tiger lineman Connor Felton put the first hit on Rice Lake ball carrier Jayden Perkins before getting help from his teammates to preserve the one-point win.

Rice Lake had one last chance but its onside kick attempt was recovered by Stowers.

Larson said it wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but the Tigers will take it.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the abbreviated schedule and the pandemic,” he said. “We knew it was going to be sloppy. We didn’t think it was going to be that sloppy. Obviously some of that was just flat out bad football, but it’s a learning experience. I was happy with the way our kids fought. It’s always good to come out 1-0 and tied for first place. That’s always a good thing. And I’m just really happy with the way our kids competed. It was a fun game to be a part of.”

Other area scores

New Richmond finds itself tied with both River Falls and Hudson on top of the BRC standings after the Wildcats defeated Chippewa Falls 23-8 and Hudson beat Menomonie 30-23 Friday night.

In Middle Border Conference action, St. Croix Central rolled over Amery 56-14 while Somerset had a first week bye.



