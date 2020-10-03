SOMERSET, Wis.-- Football coaches don’t normally talk about first game mistakes in October. But this isn’t a normal football season, and Friday’s night’s Somerset game against Amery was the Spartans first game of the season.

So there were plenty of first game mistakes by the Spartans. But despite turning the ball over five times and committing some untimely penalties, Somerset still managed to earn a 34-21 victory over the Warriors, who had lost to St. Croix Central 56-14 in their season opener a week earlier.

“A lot of first game mistakes,” Somerset coach Bruce Larson said. “We have a lot of things to clean up. Too many turnovers, too many penalties, too many missed tackles. In between there were some good things. We hit some nice plays, but just way too many mistakes.”

Somerset hit a pair of nice plays early, getting a 48-yard run from Caleb Melvin to set up a 7-yard scoring run by quarterback Tate Pitcher late in the first quarter, and a 69-yard TD run from Pitcher early in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.

But in between the Spartans fumbled the ball away to the Warriors to kill a drive at the Amery 30. Then midway through the second quarter Somerset fumbled again at its own 30-yard line, leading to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Amery quarterback Kale Hopke to Bryn Gouker to cut the Spartan lead in half.

Somerset had a chance to pad its lead just before halftime but saw another drive end with a fumble deep in Warrior territory.

A nice return of the second half kick by Eli Gingras set the Spartans up at the Warrior 45 and Jack Casey capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to extend Somerset’s lead to 20-7.

After forcing an Amery incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth down the Spartans took over at their own 8-yard line and were driving before their fourth fumble of the game just across midfield. The Warriors capitalized with a 4-yard touchdown run by Hopke to cut the Spartans’ lead to 20-13 early in the fourth quarter.

But the Spartans hit for another big play in the form of a 70-yard kickoff return by Melvin and Pitcher carried it over for the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-13.

Somerset forced Amery to turn the ball over on downs on back-to-back possessions, but fumbled the ball away in between, before getting a 1-yard touchdown run by Chase Webster to make it a 34-13 game with 2:26 remaining. Amery got a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:11 left but Somerset’s Landon Anez covered the Warriors’ onside kick attempt to make the final 34-21.

Larson said the Spartans were fortunate to come out of their first game with a win.

“We never punted,” he pointed out. “When you never punt you should score more than 34 points. The penalties? That’s just lack of concentration. Turnovers? Just hang on to the ball. We fumbled what, three quarterback snaps? You can’t do that and beat somebody very often. They turned it over once, we turned it over five times so we were a minus-four. You don’t win many games when you’re a minus-four. We were luckier than heck to do that today.”

Larson and the Spartans will go back to work this week before traveling to Osceola Friday, Oct. 9.

Other area scores

In Middle Border Conference action, St. Croix Central scored the final 20 points of the game to post a 28-8 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in Hammond.

River Falls remained the only undefeated team in Big Rivers Conference play with a 19-14 victory at Rice Lake while Chippewa Falls scored a late touchdown to hand Hudson its first loss of the season, 17-14, in Chippewa Falls and New Richmond dropped a 42-0 decision at Menomonie.