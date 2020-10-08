RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls has been forced to postpone its next two football games after a member of the Wildcat coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected games include this Friday, Oct. 9, at Menomonie and next Friday, Oct. 16, at New Richmond.

The River Falls School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday stating that the staff member was in contact with some members of the team Tuesday, Sept. 29 and again Friday, Oct. 2. In adherence with protocols outlined by the Pierce County Health Department, close contacts as determined by local health officials and the school district, will be excluded from school for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the positive individual and will be monitored for symptoms. The athletes that came in contact with the coach will not be allowed to practice or play until they have been determined to no longer be infectious.

According to the letter from the school district, no other fall sports teams or classroom/student/staff are affected, and no other decisions or changes have been made related to football or other fall (or winter) programs.

River Falls activities director Rollie Halls said the Wildcat game at Menomonie has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 while the New Richmond game has yet to be determined.

Menomonie, who played its first two games of the season with a limited roster due to possible COVID-19 exposure, will now play at Marshfield this Friday night.