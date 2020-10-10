The buildup to Goodhue's first game of the season may be unfamiliar to the team due to reduced time for practices, but their first opponent was. Goodhue was tasked with Kenyon-Wanamingo straight out of the gates, and the Wildcats took advantage of that familiarity, turning it into a 20-12 win on Friday.

Will Opsahl, making his first varsity start, made a splash early by connecting with Cam Mandelkow for a 79-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Wildcats scored again with less than four minutes to go in the second quarter as Malakye Parker ran five yards for the score.

Before halftime, K-W scored a touchdown to trim the Wildcats' lead to 14-6. After the break, Logan Ferguson added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put Goodhue back ahead by two scores. The Knights made things interesting in the fourth quarter as they scored with eight minutes left to play and trailing by eight points. Neither team would score another point, however.

"Cam Mandelkow had a big night for us in the receiver and tight end spot," Goodhue head football coach Tony Poncelet said. "We knew we’d have to lean on our experienced offensive and defensive lines. We had a lot of guys out tonight due to injuries."

Leading Goodhue on offense was Opsahl, who went 6-of-11 for 154 yards with one touchdown and interception apiece. In the backfield, Malakye Parker led the team with 86 yards on 16 carries. Mandelkow led the team in receiving with 120 yards on three catches.

Goodhue, 1-0, travels to Lewiston-Altura next week.

Cannon Falls provides encore in second game

After their 27-18 win over Pine Island last week, Cannon Falls was handed a slightly less imposing foe in Triton on Friday. The Bombers didn't sleep on Triton, however and won 49-6.

Cannon Falls built a 30-0 lead in the first half before adding 19 more points in the second half. The Bombers rand the ball 50 times for 400 yards. Five Bombers ran for more than 50 yards in the game, including Riley Keenan (six carries, 76 yards), Carson Hammel (five carries, 65 yards), Marcus Banks (seven carries, 56 yards), Riley Miller (eight carries, 52 yards) and Colon Loeschke (five carries, 51 yards).

Banks scored three touchdowns — two on the ground and one receiving. The other touchdowns were scored on runs by Owen Edstrom, Jon Banks, Hammel and Loeschke.

Cannon Falls, 2-0, hosts Lake City next Friday.

Lake City pitches shutout

A high-scoring second quarter proved to be all Lake City needed en route to their 29-0 win over Dover-Eyota in their season opener.

Carson Matzke caught a 37-yard pass from Justin Wohlers to kick off the Tigers' scoring in the second quarter. Carter Hagedorn scored on a 6-yard run, and then Matzke and Wohlers connected once again, this time for 47 yards, to give Lake City their third touchdown in the second quarter.

In the final frame, Matzke caught his third touchdown pass of the night from Wohlers — a 32-yard catch-and-run to complete the victory.

The shutout was the first Lake City's defense has achieved since 2012. The Tigers allowed only 174 yards of total offense, while they put up 331 yards.

Wohlers led the Lake City offense by going 7-of-11 for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Matzke had four receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Hagedorn led the ground attack with 81 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Ben Nutt added 12 carries for 61 yards.

Z-M challenged by Stewartville

Zumbrota-Mazeppa gave up a touchdown in each quarter and could only manage one score itself in a 35-8 defeat via Stewartville on Friday.

The Tigers held a 35-0 advantage all the way until the Cougars scratched across a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The lone score for Z-M came from a Willie Holm III 5-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Gates.

Z-M was held to 95 total yards while Stewartville racked up 430. Just as worrisome was Stewartville's 22-7 advantage in first downs. A silver lining for the Cougars, however, is that they converted 50% of their 12 third down attempts.

Holm III led the Z-M offense by going 10-of-20 for 64 yards and one touchdown. Tre Hamilton led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 30 yards. Ethan Kovars had six receptions for 36 yards, while Gates caught three passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Z-M, 0-1, plays Lourdes next Thursday at home.