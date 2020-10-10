HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson Raiders gave the New Richmond Tigers another dose of what life in the Big Rivers Conference is like Friday night, Oct. 9 at Raider Stadium.

Hudson scored on six of its first seven possessions to open up a 34-0 lead before the Tigers put a pair of touchdowns on the board in the second half in a 34-14 loss to the Raiders.

The loss comes one week after a 42-0 defeat at the hands of Menomonie, and head coach Reggie Larson said while the Tigers played better Friday night in Hudson, they still have work to do to get to the level of the Mustangs and Raiders.

“We got pounded by Menomonie and we played Hddson a little tighter,” Larson noted. “If we want to be successful in this league, those are two cream of the crop teams that we’re going to have to go up against year in and year out. It’s a really good message to our younger guys, where hey, if that’s someone you want to beat, we have to look like those guys. We can’t show up with what we’ve been doing and continue to think it’s going to change overnight because it’s not.”

Hudson wasted no time jumping on the Tigers with Matteo Bonnin carrying the ball two straight times for 39 yards to move the ball from the Raider 34 yard-line to the Tiger 15. Three plays later Bonnin burst into the end zone from 8-yards out and Carter Mears added the extra point to give Hudson a 7-0 lead 1 minute, 23 seconds into the game.

Troy Bounting scored from 15-yards out later in the quarter and Bonnin dove over for a 6-yard score early in the second to extend the Raider lead to 21-0. Two Mears’ field goals from 21 and 27 yards made it a 27-0 game at halftime.

Hudson coach Adam Kowles said the Raiders had a good week of practice leading up to the game and it showed in their quick start.

“Last week I didn’t think we had a great week of practice but this week we had a good week, and that carries over,” he said. “It’s just something that you do and when you have a great week and you can see it on Friday nights.”

Raider quarterback Owen Anderson found Bounting in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown on Hudson’s first possession of the third quarter to widen the gap to 34-0 before the Tigers answered with a 65-yard scoring drive of their own.

Sophomore quarterback Seamus Scanlan converted a 4th-and-7 pass to Keenan Stowers down to the Raider 11 before Scanlan hit tight end Noah Rud from three yards out for the Tigers’ first touchdown in seven quarters.

Stowers added a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:55 remaining to make the final 34-14.

Larson had high praise for his sophomore quarterback Scanlan, who finished 10-of-17 passing for 90 yards and a score.

“I was joking with the coaches that this kid was playing Middle Border freshman football and now we’re asking him to play against the Hudson Raiders,” Larson said. “That’s a big jump for him and I couldn’t be prouder of him. Obviously there’s going to be some stuff you have to clean up, but I thought he did a really nice job.”

On the other side Anderson completed 6-of-7 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown while Mears was 1-of-2 for 19 yards. The Raiders outgained the Tigers 412-243.

The victory also capped Hudson’s Homecoming Week, and while Kowles said the Raiders would have loved to have a traditional homecoming crowd, they were just happy to be on the field.

“Obviously we’d love the crowd to be here and we’d love everybody here, but it’s football and we’re playing and we’re happy, really happy, to be playing, because we know some teams aren’t,” he said. “The message of, play it like it’s your last game is an easy one because it might be, you never know with what’s going on. And I think the guys have embraced that and we’re just going to keep at it.”

Hudson, now 2-1 on the season, will host Rice Lake Friday, Oct. 16, while New Richmond (1-2) is looking for an opponent for next week after its game with River Falls was postponed due by the Wildcats in accordance with county COVID protocols.

Somerset wins on last play

Somerset’s Rory Hoff out jumped two Osceola defenders in the back of the end zone to haul in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tate Pitcher as time expired, and Jimmy Siggens tacked on the extra point attempt with no time on the clock to give the Spartans a 22-21 Middle Border Conference victory at Osceola.

Jack Casey scored Somerset’s first touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a 7-7 game and the Spartans took a 15-13 lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass by Pitcher to Jackson Cook and Pitcher’s two-point run with 26 seconds left in the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Osceola took a 21-15 lead with nine minutes remaining before Pitcher rolled to his left and found a leaping Hoff in the end zone for the tying score as time expired. Following an Osceola timeout, Siggens drilled the extra point through the uprights to give Somerset the 22-21 victory.

Somerset, now 2-0, will host Baldwin-Woodville Friday night, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.