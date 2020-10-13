SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset scored the tying touchdown on the last play of the game and kicked the extra point with no time on the clock to defeat Osceola, 22-21, while Ellsworth scored with just over three minutes remaining to hand St. Croix Central its’ first loss of the season in Middle Border Conference football action Friday night, Oct. 9.

In a back-and-forth affair in Osceola, Spartan quarterback Tate Pitcher hit wide receiver Rory Hoff in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown as time expired, and Jimmy Siggens tacked on the extra point attempt with zeroes on the clock to move the Spartans to 2-0 on the season.

Jack Casey scored Somerset’s first touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a 7-7 game and the Spartans took a 15-13 lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass by Pitcher to Jackson Cook and Pitcher’s two-point run with 26 seconds left in the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Osceola took a 21-15 lead with nine minutes remaining before Pitcher rolled to his left and found a leaping Hoff in the end zone for the tying score as time expired. Following an Osceola timeout, Siggens slipped the extra point through the uprights to give Somerset the 22-21 victory.

In Ellsworth Friday night, the host Panthers scored the final 13 points of the game, including the go-ahead touchdown with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, to defeat St. Croix Central for the first time since 2013 while improving to 3-0.

After Ellsworth struck first, Taden Holzer scored on a 12-yard run with 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Jackson Pettit added the extra point to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead.

After a scoreless second quarter, St. Croix Central widened the gap to 15-6 midway through the third on a seven-yard touchdown run by Mason Dado and a two-point conversion pass from Holzer to Kelson Klin.

Ellsworth cut the gap to 15-13 at the end of three before Joel McGrane busted loose for a 50-yard touchdown run with 6:15 remaining. But Ellsworth answered with an 80-yard touchdown run of its own to trim St. Croix Central's lead to 22-20, then picked off a pass that led to a four-yard touchdown with 3:15 on the clock to pull out the 26-22 victory.

Dado carried the ball 28 times for 100 yards in the loss and Gabe Siler added 89 yards on 18 attempts while Holzer completed 2-of-4 passes for 39 yards with an interception and contributed 35 yards on the ground. Siler led the defense with seven tackles while Conner Nilssen had a sack.

The Panthers will host Onalaska in a nonconference game this Friday night, Oct. 16, while Somerset will host Baldwin-Woodville.