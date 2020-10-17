CANNON FALLS — Lake City couldn't find a way to slow down Cannon Falls' rushing attack Friday night and the end result was a 56-20 Bombers win.

Lake City opened the game with an 11-play 60-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Carter Hagedorn 11-yard touchdown run and fooled those in attendance into thinking an upset could be on the horizon. However, after that touchdown, the Tigers didn't get another first down until the final minute of the third quarter. In the next five possessions for Lake City, four of them ended in three-and-outs, the other ended as time expired in the second quarter.

Cannon Falls on the other hand, was nearly unstoppable. Aside from a fumble on their third possession of the game, the Bombers scored a touchdown on every possession. By halftime Cannon Falls had built a 26-7 lead and that only grew as the game went on.

As a team, the Bombers ran the ball for 545 yards on 57 rushing attempts — an average of 9.5 yards per carry. They had two ballcarriers go over the century mark with two others knocking on the door.

Marcus Banks was the leading rusher, carrying the ball nine times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Hammel only touched the ball five times but made the most of it by scoring a touchdown and running for 104 yards. Riley Keenan had a team-high 11 carries and ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for 22 yards. Riley Miller added 87 yards on the ground on nine carries.

Other Bombers scoring touchdowns were Owen Edstrom on a 5-yard run, Colton Loeschke on a 2-yard run, Jake McAdam on a 22-yard run, and Logan Anderson-Rosebear on a 7-yard run.

In total Cannon Falls had 567 yards of offense, whereas Lake City only had 151 total yards.

Lake City was led by Justin Wohlers, who went 7-of-11 for 62 yards passing. Ben Nutt was the Tigers' leading rusher with 49 yards on 12 carries. Hagedorn added another 37 yards on 10 carries.

Lake City did have a successful kick return unit, highlighted by an 87-yard return touchdown by Matt DeMars early in the third quarter.

Cannon Falls, 3-0, travels to undefeated Lourdes next Friday in a showdown of top-ranked teams.

Lake City, 1-1, looks to get back on track as it hosts Triton on Friday.

Ellsworth gets breather against Amery

Ellsworth opened the season with two memorable wins in its first three games. So when the Panthers traveled to Amery on Friday the more relaxed atmosphere resulted in a 55-7 victory.

Although the two teams ran an almost identical number of plays — Ellsworth had two more — the Panthers outgained the Warriors by more than 500 yards. With 598 total yards, it was impressive that rushing and passing split remained almost even.

Ellsworth quarterback Mason Anderson went 13-of-16 for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Receiving the majority of those passes was Jack Janke with 10 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Max Grand rushed 17 times and gained 195 yards and scored a touchdown. Ashten Quade added another seven carries for 66 yards and a reception.

Next up for Ellsworth, 4-0, is a home game against Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

Big plays give E/PC the advantage

Big plays were the difference between winning and losing for Elmwood/Plum City on Friday, and fortunately for the Wolves, they came in on the right side of that to get their first win of the season in a 42-8 rout of Colfax.

E/PC marginally outgained Colfax in total yards, but Colfax ran more plays, won the time of possession battle, converted more first downs and was better in third-down conversions. E/PC shined in the most important areas, however — fewer penalties and they won the turnover battle by forcing four fumbles and three interceptions while only giving away the ball twice.

Luke Webb led the Wolves offensive attack with 163 yards on 22 carries — none more impressive than a 91-yard scamper halfway through the second quarter to give E/PC a 12-0 lead. He also had scoring runs from 32 and 18 yards out to give him three touchdowns on the day.

Trevor Asher ran 12 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Rupakas added another 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Ryden Carson had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown. Rupakas and Asher both had interceptions as well.

E/PC, 1-3, travels to Turtle Lake next Friday.

Spring Valley keeps rolling

Spring Valley continued its hot streak to start the season by defeating Turtle Lake 42-0 on Friday. In three games to start the season, the Cardinals have now outscored their opponents 141-14.

Nathan Fesenmaier led Spring Valley's attack with 159 yards on 24 carries for four touchdowns. Justin Rielly added another 88 yards on five carries, and Brayden Wolf had 45 yards on five carries. Rielly and Wolf both ran for a touchdown as well. Connor Ducklow went 3-for-5 and passed for 62 yards. Tyler Bowman was the leading receiver with 37 yards on two receptions.

On defense, Nolan Stans led the way with 9.5 tackles — three for a loss of yards.

Spring Valley, 3-0, hosts Cadott next Friday.

Penalties, turnovers plague Goodhue in loss

Goodhue was handed its first loss of the season — a 53-8 loss to Lewiston-Altura on Friday.

Although the score was lopsided, the Wildcats went comparable in their ability to move the ball. Lewiston-Altura outgained Goodhue by just 71 yards on the night. The key difference was Goodhue was called for nine penalties resulting in 95 free yards for Lewiston-Altura, and the Wildcats turned the ball over four times.

Offensive leaders for Goodhue were Will Opsahl, who went 11-of-25 for 138 yards. He threw one touchdown and three interceptions. On the ground, Malakye Parker led the way with 85 yards on nine carries. Logan Ferguson added another 60 yards on 14 carries. Adam Poncelet led the receiving corps with 39 yards on four receptions. Maddox O'Reilly caught Opsahl's touchdown pass.

Goodhue, 1-1, travels to Medford next Saturday.

Osceola outruns Prescott

In a game where both teams wanted to control the trenches and force their opponent to stop the run, it was Osceola that came out on top with a 26-13 win over Prescott on Friday.

The Chieftains showcased as much in the opening drive of the game, marching down the field in eight plays to score a touchdown and take a 6-0 lead. However, Prescott answered right back with an 81-yard touchdown run by Aiden Russell on the Cardinals second play of the game.

With the game tied at 6-6, Osceola once again methodically marched down the field in an 11-play drive that consisted of four first downs and resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was successful this time and the Chieftains took a 13-6 lead.

In what seemed like deja vu, Prescott once again scored a touchdown on its second play of the drive and again tied the score — this time from an 85-yard run by Grant Stanton.

As the second quarter began, each team had four possessions but only Osceola could score in any of them — a 56-yard run. With a 20-13 lead entering the second half, Osceola opened the third quarter with another touchdown to give it a 26-13 lead.

Between the end of the third and the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Prescott endured an 11-play drive that ended with a fumble at the Chieftans 10-yard line.

Prescott, 1-3, travels to Somerset for its next game.

Notable area scores

Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22

Byron 28, Winona 0

Kasson-Mantorville 37, Faribault 6

Austin 47, Albert Lea 0