HUDSON, Wis.-- Bottom line, according to Hudson coach Adam Kowles, is that the Raiders did enough to beat Rice Lake 39-29 Friday night at Raider Stadium.

That doesn’t mean he was pleased with how the Raiders played after needing two touchdowns in the final five minutes to pull out the 10-point victory.

“The thing that I am pleased about is that guys found a way to get it done in the end,” Kowles said. “We made enough plays to win in a game that I don't think we played our best, which can happen as the season progresses.”

Hudson led 17-13 following a third quarter field goal by Carter Mears, but a Raider fumble in their own end zone led to a Rice Lake touchdown with eight minutes left to give the Warriors a 19-17 lead.

Owen Anderson found Troy Bounting on 4th-and-4 and Bounting took it the rest of the way for a 23-yard touchdown, and after the two-point conversion the Raiders led 25-19 with 4:57 remaining. Hudson recovered a muffed Rice Lake punt attempt two possessions later before the Raiders closed out the scoring with a shovel pass from Anderson to Bounting for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:38 left.

The Raider offense didn’t have the ball much in the first half as the Warriors put together some long, sustained drives.

Rice Lake took the opening kick and ran 11 plays down to the Raider 11-yard line before a missed field goal attempt gave Hudson its first possession, ending with a 1-yard TD run by Anderson with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Warriors scored twice in the final five minutes of the half, aided by a recovered onside kick, to take a 13-7 lead but Anderson found Carter Herink from 9-yards out with 10 seconds remaining to send the Raiders into the locker room with a 14-13 lead.

Kowles said the Raiders were lucky to have a one-point lead at the break.

“Rice Lake is a really good, physical team, and very well coached,” he noted. “We didn't have the ball very much in the first half because of a couple of their drives and didn't get into a great rhythm on offense. But after their first drive, I thought our defense played very well and kept them off balance.”

Anderson completed 13-of-17 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns while Bounting caught seven passes for 106 yards and two scores. Mateo Bonnin led Hudson on the ground with 15 carries for 130 yards, including a 48-yard first quarter run that set up the Raiders first touchdown by Anderson. Ethan Amelsberg led the Raider defense with 10 tackles.

Kowles said the Raiders have plenty of work to do before traveling to River Falls for a late afternoon game with the Wildcats this Saturday, Oct. 24.

“Overall our special teams struggled and put us in some tough situations in terms of field position,” he said. “Too many mistakes and penalties that we will need to take care of as we move forward. I’m proud of the effort though, and that the players made some great plays when it counted.”

The Raiders and Wildcats will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday at UW-River Falls’ Ramer Field.