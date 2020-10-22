When the score is 28-6, game-ending plays rarely have a way of making a crowd’s collective heart pound.

But this was different. Pine Island senior Alex Bestgen had been anticipating for a lifetime what was about to happen, and everyone connected to the Panthers’ football team knew it.

That’s why 27-year-old Alex Robideau was hurriedly grabbing his phone and chasing over to the sideline. He’d heard Bestgen’s name being called two weeks ago in the waning moments of a game against Red Wing, and it could only mean one thing. Robideau’s special-education student, the guy he supervises at every Pine Island practice and game, was finally going to get his chance.

Robideau would get it on film. That way, his buddy Bestgen could watch it over and over again, the same way Bestgen has forever verbalized what he would do on a football field if ever given the chance.

Now, here it was, on Pine Island’s homecoming (Oct. 10), the Panthers leading Red Wing 28-6 and just a few ticks left on the clock.

Bestgen’s number was being called.

As Robideau sprinted to get it on film, he listened to a sudden roar coming from Bestgen’s teammates: “AB! AB! AB!”

They were chanting his initials.

Wearing No. 6, lined up at tailback, and keeping in mind all of the conversations he’d had with Robideau about how he’d hold the ball high and tight so as not to fumble it, Bestgen received a handoff from quarterback Nick Grande and took off around right end.

“It was emotional,” Robideau said. “Alex has always been talking about having that one run.”

Bestgen sprinted 10 yards with the ball before being taken to the ground with some care by a knowing Red Wing tackler.

All of it happened in line with Bestgen’s dream scenario: On homecoming and to close out a Pine Island win.

“It was awesome to see,” said senior teammate Kaedyn Peterson-Rucker. “Alex is always talking a big game. When we saw him get the ball, we were hoping that he would take it to the house (score a touchdown).”

Bestgen agreed. It was awesome. But yes, how about the end zone?

With Bestgen and football, there is always at least one more thing, according to his adoptive mother, Susan Bestgen. She says Alex’s football fantasies are non-stop and always shared loudly with family, friends and teammates.

He’s not shy. And he’s not shy about thinking big. More than once since “the carry,” she said he has openly wondered if the NFL might now be in his future, or at least Division I college football.

“Anyone who knows Alex, knows that Alex can fixate on football,” Susan said. “It is his passion, so it is special to see him out there. He wants to be out there with (his teammates) all the time, lifting weights, conditioning and doing all of those things. He just wants to be one of the guys. That’s why I really appreciate these Pine Island coaches, letting him do that and looking out for his safety and well-being.”

Alex reveled in his shining moment. He’s also not shy to say that he’d like to take it a step further.

“It felt good,” Bestgen said of his 10-yard jaunt. “I’ve loved football ever since I was a little kid. It’s always been my dream. But I wish I could have gotten into the end zone.”

He might the next time, if there is one. Pine Island coach John Stapleton says he'll see what he can do..

“We’ll do it again, if possible,” said Stapleton, who’s quick to point out Bestgen’s importance to the team. “Having Alex allows all of us to have perspective about what is important and why we participate in sports. It’s to impact lives the best way possible. Seeing that impact on Alex, that’s special for all of us. Everyone on our staff was excited to see him get that opportunity and to see how excited he and everyone else was about it. It was the highlight of the game.”