Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Mayo High School Stadium

Records: No. 3-ranked Cannon Falls is 3-0, No. 2 Lourdes is 2-0.

Last meeting: Cannon Falls defeated Lourdes 12-7. The Bombers didn't lead in the game until Trenton Matthies scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run with 6:43 remaining in the game. Lourdes' Destin Hinson rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Cannon Falls had five players carry the ball at least 10 times.

Last game: Cannon Falls beat visiting Lake City 56-20 last Friday, while Lourdes won 42-0 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Cannon Falls notes: The Bombers are ranked No. 3 in this week's Class AAA state poll. ... Cannon Falls has reached the section championship game each of the past four seasons -- the Section 1AAA final in 2016, and the Section 4AAA final each of the past three seasons. ... It is the two-time defending Section 4AAA champion, having lost one-score games in the state quarterfinals each of the past two years. ... The Bombers have won nine of their past 10 regular season games. ... They average 44.0 points per game this season, the most in the state in Class AAA, and they do so while averaging about five pass attempts per game. ... Cannon Falls put up 567 yards of total offense last week, the fourth-best single-game mark in school history. Marcus Banks (105 yards), Carson Hammel (104) and Riley Keenan (99) all had close to or more than 100 yards in the game.

Lourdes notes: This game was moved from Century to Mayo's turf field to avoid the beating that Century's grass field could take this week with snow and rain saturating it. ... The Eagles are ranked No. 2 in the Class AAA state poll this week, their highest ranking since their state championship season in 2018. ... The Eagles average 42.5 points per game and allow 7.0 points per game. ... Lourdes is 7-1 against Cannon Falls since 2010, the only loss in that stretch coming last season at Cannon Falls. ... The Eagles have accumulated 593 rushing yards through two games, led by Abe Gapinski (16 carries, 179 yards) and Graham Hopkins (22 carries, 167 yards). ... The Eagles' defense has been impressive so far, too. They've allowed an average of just 224.0 yards per game.

Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers says: "Lourdes is a very disciplined and well-coached team. Their offense and defense are always solid, and their scheme is one of the best around. If we make a mistake on defense they can score quickly with their option game. The quarterback is a dangerous runner with explosive play capabilities. ... We've been running the ball well. As the weather turns colder this becomes more and more important as passing teams begin to experience difficulty. On defense we've avoided giving up big plays and tackled well. We need to continue to do those things to beat Lourdes."

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "(Cannon Falls) just, offensively they execute so well. They don't do a lot, but what they do, they do extremely well. They don't have a lot of plays, but it's all about their execution. They're very balanced. They have three running backs and their quarterback who can run the ball. Their offensive line gets off the ball very well. This game will be won up front on both sides of the ball. That's they challenge they bring: You don't know where the ball is. ... Dan has done a tremendous job since he took over up there, getting them to state two years in a row. ... When you start a season the way we have it builds some confidence and the guys are excited for this opportunity to play a team of Cannon's caliber. Defensively, the biggest thing is, I'm just really impressed with how we're getting to the football. That's what defense is about, getting to the ball; we're getting a lot of purple jerseys around the ball at the end of plays. We take a lot of pride in that."

