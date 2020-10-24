ELLSWORTH — An offensive explosion and a second-straight game of shutdown defense resulted in a 43-0 Ellsworth victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

Entering the game as the No. 6-ranked team in Division 2, Ellsworth continued its dominating play by scoring all of its points before the end of the first half. With that scoring outburst, the Panthers had outscored their opponents 98-7 in their previous three halves of play.

Max Grand kicked the scoring off for Ellsworth with two first-quarter touchdown runs of 66 and 41 yards before seven minutes had run off the game clock. In the second quarter, he added two more touchdown runs of 24 and 2 yards to give him four touchdowns on the day.

Sandwiched in-between two of Grand's touchdown runs were a pair of Mason Anderson touchdown passes. The first pass went 20 yards to Jack Janke and the second went 45 yards to Ashten Quade.

"We took advantage of some big plays — sometimes our best defense is our offense," Ellsworth head football coach Rob Heller said. "Our offense is really efficient. I told our kids that I’d hate to play against our offense — if defenses try to take away one of our players we have many others ready to step up.

"I give a lot of credit to Mason and Jack. Mason does a good job distributing the ball to everyone."

In total, Ellsworth gained 329 yards of offense to Baldwin-Woodville's 42. The Panthers also forced three turnovers.

Grand was the game's leading rusher, tallying 159 yards on 10 carries. In the passing game, Anderson went 5-of-9 for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Quade had one reception for 45 yards and Janke totaled 25 yards on two catches. Urban Broadway caught a 29-yard pass, Shane Lange added another 15-yard reception and Tyler Boley caught one pass for 5 yards.

Although Ellsworth looked every bit prepared for its Friday-night tilt, snow-covered practice fields meant little practice time for the Panthers.

"We did a great job this week with unique practice circumstances. I was really impressed with how well the kids played with our practice schedule," Heller said. "Normally Thursday is a light practice day, but that was the only day we were able to get outside to practice."

Ellsworth, 5-0, travels to Somerset next Friday.

Triton runs through Lake City

Facing its second run-heavy offense in as many weeks, Lake City hoped for better results than last week when they played third-ranked Cannon Falls. This week the Tigers were tasked with a 1-1 Triton squad that was coming off its first win of the season. The results were much of the same for Lake City however, as they still couldn't stop the run game.

The good news for Lake City is they held Triton to 200 fewer yards than they did Cannon Falls one week prior. That bad news was that Triton totaled 358 rushing yards en route to a 42-13 victory.

In a similar game script to last week, Lake City scored on its opening drive as Justin Wohlers hit Matt Demars for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Also similar to last week was that their opponent went on to outscore them by a large margin for the remainder of the game.

After Lake City's first touchdown, Triton built a 24-7 lead. Wohlers connected with Demars for the second time — this time for a 45-yard touchdown. Before the end of the first half the Cobras added one more score to give them a 32-13 lead heading into the break.

In the second half Triton scored the only points — a touchdown run and a safety — to close the game out.

Offensive leaders for Lake City were Wohlers, who went 7-of-16 for 139 yards, Demars with four receptions for 114 yards and Tate Gnotke with 34 yards on eight carries. Carson Matzke added 25 yards on two catches, while Carter Hagedorn carried the ball nine times for 20 yards.

Lake City, 1-2, travels to Red Wing for its next game on Oct. 30.

Z-M plagued by turnovers in loss

Looking for its first win of the season during a trip to Chatfield on Friday, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa football team couldn't make the key plays when needed and lost 19-2.

The Cougars won the time of possession battle and ran 14 more plays than Chatfield throughout the game. However, Z-M wasn't able to effectively take advantage of all that offensive possession time as they averaged less than 4 yards per play, were 5-of-16 on third down and turned the ball over twice.

Meanwhile, Chatfield had no turnovers, converted on third down nearly 60% of the time and averaged just shy of 6 yards per play.

Z-M fell into an early 6-0 deficit but scored two points on a safety before the half ended to shrink the gap. In the second half, Chatfield scored the game's only points — two touchdowns to push their lead over Z-M to 17 points.

Offensive leaders for Z-M included Willie Holm III, who went 6-of-17 for 79 yards and an interception. He also led the team in rushing, securing 89 yards on 12 caries. Beau Jurrens also ran for 42 yards. Ethan Kovars led the Cougars with three catches and 53 yards.

Z-M, 0-3, next plays in Pine Island on Oct. 30.

Area scores

Randolph 14, Hayfield 12

Somerset 26, Prescott 0

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

Pine Island 27, St. Charles 7

St. Croix Central 41, Osceola 0

Kasson-Mantorville 23, New Prague 20

Mankato East 22, Faribault 8