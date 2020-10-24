SOMERSET, Wis.-- After clinging to a tenuous 6-0 halftime lead against Prescott Friday night, the Somerset football team put the hammer down in the second half.

The Spartans dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage after the break, putting together three clock-eating scoring drives on offense while never allowing Prescott’s offense across midfield, in a 26-0 victory over the Cardinals.

“Yeah, we got our act together a little bit and did some good things and we executed,” Spartan coach Bruce Larson said about the second half. “We had a nice night up front. I thought our kids did a great job.”

Somerset recovered a Prescott fumble on the fourth play of the game, and after a 27-yard run by Caleb Melvin moved the ball down to the 12, quarterback Tate Pitcher took it the final nine yards and the Spartans had a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.

The Cardinals put together their only sustained drive of the game on its ensuing possession, marching 68-yards down to the Somerset two. But the Spartan defense came up big and stopped the Cardinals on 4th-and-goal inside the one to keep the six-point lead intact at the break.

Somerset set the tone for the second half, getting a pair of 1-yard scoring runs from Jack Casey to cap drives of 51 and 52 yards on its first two possessions before Melvin broke through the weary Prescott defense for a 40-yard touchdown run with 4:16 remaining to make the final 26-0.

The Spartan offense held the ball for nearly 19 minutes in the second half while the defense limited Prescott to just one first down.

Somerset racked up 302 of its 314 total yards on the ground, led by Melvin with 139 yards on 13 carries, while the defense held Prescott to 155 total yards, with most of that coming in the first half.

“Defensively we did a nice job,” Larson said. “They did a couple of things we weren’t really ready for, but once we locked into that it went pretty darn good for us.”

Larson said the Spartans also did a better job of holding on to the ball, something that’s been a thorn in their side through the first three games of the season.

“We had one turnover late in the game but that’s our best effort of the year, against a team that has played other teams very tough,” he said. “I’m really pleased with our effort. We’re getting better and that’s a good thing. And we didn’t turn the ball over like we’ve been doing, which is huge.”

The Spartans, now 3-1 on the season, will host undefeated this Friday at 7 p.m.

Late TD lifts Tigers over Chippewa

Andrew Trandahl busted loose for a 76-yard touchdown run with 6:41 remaining to give New Richmond a 13-10 lead, and Drew Effertz came up with a huge interception on Chippewa Falls’ final drive to give the Tigers a three-point victory over the Cardinals Friday night in Chippewa Falls.

Seamus Scanlan and Sully Weiss connected for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give New Richmond a 7-0 lead but the Cardinals led 10-7 before Trandahl broke free from 76 yards out. Chippewa blocked the extra point attempt but the Tigers forced the Cardinals to punt on their ensuing possession and ran more than four minutes off the clock before Effertz’s interception with under a minute remaining sealed the deal.

Trandahl finished with 159 yards on 13 carries while Scanlan completed 10-of-13 passes for 82 yards. Trandahl also paced the Tiger defense with nine total tackles.

New Richmond, now 2-2, will visit Baldwin-Woodville Friday, Oct. 30.

Panthers roll past Osceola

Taden Holzer ran for three touchdowns and St. Croix Central held Osceola to just 60 total yards as the Panthers shut out the Chieftains 41-0 Friday night in Osceola.

Gabe Siler added two rushing touchdowns and finished with a team-high 112 yards on the ground while Collin Fischer ran for another touchdown in the win.

The Panthers, now 4-1, will host Prescott Friday, Oct. 30.