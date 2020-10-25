But those five players had as big of an effect as anyone whose name did make the stat sheet, on the marquee matchup in Class AAA high school football in Week 3.

Cannon Falls' powerful and physical offensive linemen paved the way for 342 rushing yards and a more than two-to-one time of possession ratio as the No. 3-ranked Bombers earned a methodical, convincing 34-7 victory against No. 2-ranked Rochester Lourdes at Mayo High School Stadium.

"The line did a fantastic job. They work super hard at practice every day, figuring out who to block," Bombers senior quarterback Owen Edstrom said. "Their job changes -- we don’t know how the defense is going to line up, so they don’t always know what they’re doing coming into it, but they figure it out right away and they’re the reason why our offense is able to move the ball."

The linemen ensured the Bombers (4-0) controlled the ball and the momentum for a vast majority of the game. Cannon Falls ran 73 plays (66 of which were runs), compared to just 29 for Lourdes.

"Our offensive line, our whole team, has completely bought into unselfishness," Bombers head coach Dan Meyers said. "We play for each other and when we score a touchdown it doesn't belong just to the guy who scores. It belongs to everybody, including the guys on the sideline, the coaches, everybody.

"We get all 11 guys out there working hard together, and that includes the linemen."

The Bombers converted seven of eight fourth-down opportunities and they possessed the ball for 32 minutes, 44 seconds, compared to just 15:16 for Lourdes (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.

"They did a fabulous job, give them all the credit," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said of the Bombers' linemen. "They beat us up on both sides of the ball. They executed very well. (It was) slow and methodical and they wear you down."

Cannon Falls took control of the game for good early in the second half.

The Bombers led 12-0 at halftime, gaining some momentum after Edstrom scored the second of his two first-half rushing touchdowns, with just nine seconds to go in the second quarter.

Lourdes showed signs of life, though, when Abe Gapinski returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 42 yards to the Bombers' 38. Five plays later, on a third-and-11, Eagles quarterback Nolan Jurgenson connected with Graham Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown pass. That cut the Eagles' deficit to 12-7 and swung the momentum their way.

It was short-lived, though.

"It was 12-0 at the half but it felt worse," Kesler said. "We hardly had the ball in the first half. Their offense was on the field the whole time. That's what they do well. It was great for us to come out and score at the start of the third, but then we didn't get a stop."

Cannon Falls responded to Lourdes' score with an 11-play, 66-yard drive that ate up nearly half of the third quarter. Riley Miller's 5-yard run gave the Bombers a 20-7 lead.

Then some breakdowns in kickoff coverage turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Meyers called for an onside kick, the Bombers recovered, then their offense drove 47 yards in 12 plays and on a fourth-and-goal play, Edstrom found an open Cam Dicke for a 6-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead.

"It was a huge momentum shift," Meyers said, "and to be totally honest, our kick coverage was so bad that I said 'why don't we just onside it for the rest of the game.' Totally truthful, that's how it went down. Had we been covering kicks better, that wouldn't have happened.

"Sometimes being aggressive pays off. ... That onside kick, that was a dagger for us."

Marcus Banks added a 1-yard TD run with 2:11 to go to cap the scoring.

Cannon Falls finished with a 408-111 advantage in total net yards. The Bombers were balanced, too, with Riley Keenan rushing for a team-best 79 yards. Banks added 78 rushing yards and Miller had 77. Edstrom ran for 49 yards and passed for 66.

The Bombers' defense limited Lourdes to 3.3 yards per carry and just six first downs. Lourdes didn't cross midfield until its scoring drive to open the second half, then it didn't get past the Bombers' 43 the remainder of the game.

"Our coaches push every day for physicality (from our defense) and everyone running to the football," Edstrom said. "When everyone does their job and brings that physicality, it works out for us."

Lourdes faces another stiff challenge next week, playing at No. 8-ranked Stewartville at 7 p.m. Friday.

"That's a heck of a football team Dan has and we have a ways to go," Kesler said. "We have to look ourselves in the mirror next week and see who steps up. We'll learn from it. We knew we'd find out about ourselves and we found out a lot. Watching the film of this one will be very beneficial."

Cannon Falls has a bye week next week before hosting Stewartville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

"We've talked to our guys a lot about 'just be thankful we're playing football,'" Meyers said. "The time in their lives when they get to have fun with their friends and play football together is short. Whether there's a state tournament or not -- to be honest, today really had the feel of a state game ... it was a huge matchup of two of the top teams in the state."

CANNON FALLS 34, LOURDES 7

Cannon Falls 0 12 8 14 — 34

Lourdes 0 0 7 0 — 7

Second Quarter

CF — Owen Edstrom 15 run (run failed) 9:00.

CF — Edstrom 1 run (pass failed) :09.

Third Quarter

LRDS — Graham Hopkins 22 pass from Nolan Jurgenson (Julio Roman kick) 9:01.

CF — Riley Miller 5 run (Miller run) 3:39.

Fourth Quarter

CF — Camden Dicke 6 pass from Edstrom (Dicke pass from Edstrom) 9:17.

CF — Marcus Banks 1 run (run failed) 2:11.

TEAM TOTALS

CF LRDS

First Downs 27 6

Total Net Yards 408 111

Rushes-Yards 66-342 27-89

Passing Yards 66 22

Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-7-0 1-2-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-Yds. 5-27 1-5

Punts-avg. 0-0 3-23.3

Time of Poss. 32:44 15:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

CF — Riley Keenan 18-79; Marcus Banks 15-78, 1 TD; Riley Miller 12-77, 1 TD; Owen Edstrom 8-49, 2 TDs; Carson Hammel 10-45; Colton Loeschke 3-14. LRDS — Graham Hopkins 14-41; Abe Gapinski 5-27; Nolan Jurgenson 4-12; Seth Haight 4-9.

Passing

CF — Owen Edstrom 4-7-0, 66 yards, 1 TD. LRDS — Nolan Jurgenson 1-2-0, 22 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving

CF — Marcus Banks 2-34; Camden Dicke 2-32, 1 TD. LRDS — Graham Hopkins 1-22, 1 TD.