Somerset, Central pitch shutouts; New Richmond edges Chippewa

Somerset scored three times in the second half to defeat Prescott, 26-0, and St Croix Central dominated Osceola, 41-0, while New Richmond got late TD and defensive stop to defeat Chippewa Falls, 13-10, Friday night.

No. 3 'beats up' No. 2: Cannon Falls wears down, runs past Lourdes

Cannon Falls dominated the line of scrimmage and the time of possession on Saturday as the third-ranked Bombers rolled to a 34-7 win at second-ranked Lourdes.

Football: Turnovers, big plays spoil Red Wing's trip to Winona

One day's notice. That's how much time Red Wing knew in advance that they'd be traveling to Winona on Saturday for a game. Not one day of practice to prepare for the Winhawks either, as the game was added to the schedule late Friday.

Area football: Ellsworth continues its dominant play

An offensive explosion and a second-straight game of shutdown defense resulted in a 43-0 Ellsworth victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.