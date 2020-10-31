HUDSON, Wis.-- Matteo Bonnin scored three long touchdowns to lead Hudson to a 33-14 victory over Wisconsin Rapids Friday night, Oct. 30, in Hudson.

Bonnin opened the scoring when he took a screen pass near midfield and went to the house on the Raiders’ first possession. Owen Anderson followed with a short run to give Hudson a 14-0 lead seven minutes into the game.

Hudson’s first punt of the game was misplayed by Rapids and Nick Jilek pounced on the loose ball at the Red Raider seven before Matthew Nordahl ran around the edge for a seven-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to extend Hudson’s lead to 21-0.

Wisconsin Rapids capped a long drive with a four-yard touchdown run from Leo Brostowitz just before halftime but Bonnin fielded the ensuing kick at his own 13 and followed his blocks before outrunning everyone for an 87-yard kickoff return to make it a 27-7 game at the break.

Another Bonnin touchdown run, this one from 60-yards out to open the second half, extended Hudson’s lead to 33-7 before Wisconsin Rapids got a late TD to make the final 33-14.

Hudson, now 5-1, will play Muskego in Marshfield Friday, Nov. 6.

In other local action Friday night, New Richmond rolled to a 31-7 victory at Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central shut out Prescott, 35-0, while Somerset dropped a 33-8 decision to undefeated Ellsworth. River Falls’ game against Menomonie was postponed due to Covid concerns.