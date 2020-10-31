Ellsworth had a chance to clinch at least a share of the Middle Border Conference title with a win over Somerset on Friday, and the Panthers didn’t disappoint. Ellsworth built up a 27-0 lead before Somerset scored its first points en route to a 33-8 victory.

The first half was strange as far as gameflow goes as Ellsworth only ran eight plays on offense but came away with a 13-0 lead. On their second play of the game, Mason Anderson connected with Jack Janke for a 51-yard touchdown pass to give Ellsworth a 7-0 lead after the successful kick by Chase Snyder.

Somerset then possessed the ball for 11 plays and six minutes but turned the ball over on downs. On Ellsworth’s first play of their second possession, Max Grand ran for a 69-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 13-0. Again Somerset had a lengthy drive — this time 18 plays and 12 minutes — but again ended with a failed fourth-down conversion.

Somerset started the second half with the ball but fumbled and Ellsworth responded with a 30-yard touchdown run by Grand. Over the next two Somerset possessions, the Spartans ran 11 plays and ate up seven minutes of clock. Meanwhile Ellsworth’s two possessions ended up in a three-and-out and then a 67-yard touchdown run by Grand to put Ellsworth up 27-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Somerset scored its first points of the game on the ensuing 11-play, seven minute drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown. Ellsworth added one more touchdown for good measure at the end of the fourth quarter — a 3-yard run by Ashten Quade — to extend their lead to 33-8.

By the end of the game Ellsworth had only outgained Somerset by 49 total yards, however the Spartans ran 44 more plays and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes, compared to Ellsworth’s nine minutes.

Ellsworth, 6-0, travels to New Richmond next Friday.

Individual statistics

Anderson went 3-of-7 passing for 55 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Grand led the rushing attack with 249 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Janke caught a team-high three passes for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Goodhue wins in OT thriller

Goodhue hosted Rushford-Peterson on Friday, looking for their first win since the season opener. The game was a tight-knit affair with both teams trading scores throughout, needing an overtime to decide the winner.

The Wildcats started the scoring three minutes into the first quarter when Adam Poncelet caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Will Opsahl. Rushford-Peterson then scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 12-6 lead. Goodhue’s Malakye Parker tied the game up before the break however, with a 20-yard touchdown reception from Opsahl.

Rushford-Peterson regained its lead late in the third quarter and also converted the two-point conversion to give them a 20-12 lead. Goodhue answered with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter as Ryley Christianson caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Opsahl. The ensuing two-point conversion was also successful to bring the game to a 20-20 tie.

In overtime, Poncelet recovered a fumble that was returned for a touchdown to end the game.

Goodhue, 2-2, hosts Bethlehem Academy next Friday.

Individual statistics

Opsahl went 17-of-31 passing for 280 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Parker was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 44 yards, while Poncelet caught eight passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Z-M falls to Pine Island

A touchdown early and point-after attempts were all that differentiated Zumbrota-Mazeppa from Pine Island on Friday night. Seeking their first win of the season, the Cougars’ offense was finally clicking but the final score wasn’t what they hoped as they fell to the Panthers 35-24.

Pine Island scored the game’s first points off of a 1-yard Jarrod White touchdown run. The kick after was successful and the Panthers had an early 7-0 lead.

Z-M answered with a touchdown drive of its own in the opening minutes of the second quarter when Willie Holm III connected with Tanner Gates for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The two-point attempt came up short and the Cougars trailed 7-6.

Pine Island responded with two touchdowns of its own to extend its lead to 21-6. With 21 seconds remaining before halftime, Holm III hit Gates once again — this time for a 5-yard touchdown. Once again the two-point try was unsuccessful however, and Z-M trailed 21-12 entering the break.

In the second half, the Panthers and Cougars traded touchdowns. Holm III connected with Gates for their third touchdown, and later Holm III threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Conner Preston. Neither of Z-M’s two-point attempts were successful, while Pine Island kicked between the uprights in both of their attempts, ending the game with an 11-point lead.

Z-M, 0-4, was originally scheduled to play Lewiston-Altura next Friday but that game has been canceled.

Individual statistics

Holm III went 11-of-18 passing for 190 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Beau Jones led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 69 yards. Gates led the Cougars with five catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Preston added 49 yards and one touchdown on two catches, while Ethan Kovars caught three passes for 36 yards.

Spring Valley keeps rolling

For the second consecutive week, Elmwood-Plum City gave up more than 50 points and managed only two scores of its own as the Wolves lost to undefeated Spring Valley 54-12 on Friday.

The Cardinals built a 41-point lead before halftime and scored all 54 of its points before E/PC could break its scoreless drought. Big plays were a large factor in Spring Valley’s offense as five of their touchdowns were plays of 20 or more yards. The Wolves were also hampered by three fumbles whereas the Cardinals didn’t have any turnovers.

Individual statistics

Trevor Asher led the E/PC ground attack with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Luke Webb added another 65 yards on 11 carries.

For Spring Valley, Connor Ducklow went 1-of-3 passing for 19 yards and one touchdown. Nathan Fesenmaier had a team-high 115 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, while Justin Rielly added 80 yards and two touchdowns on two carries, Brayden Wolf had 38 yards and one touchdown on three carries, and Tyler Bowman had 32 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. Carter Deppa caught one pass for 19 yards and one touchdown.

E/PC, 1-5, hosts Glenwood City next Friday.

Spring Valley, 5-0, travels to Boyceville next Friday.

Area scores

Big Southeast

Rochester Century 39, Winona 20

Albany 42, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Faribault 48, Austin 7

Monticello 7, Owatonna 6

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 14

Southeast

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41, St. Charles 0

Lourdes 28, Stewartville 27

Caledonia 33, Chatfield 6

Middle Border Conference

St. Croix Central 35, Prescott 0

Amery 13, Osceola 12

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 16, Cadott 8

Clear Lake 26, Colfax 8

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12