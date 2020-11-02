The St. Croix Central football team scored twice in the opening six minutes and never looked back while Somerset put together some long sustained drives but couldn’t cash in in a 33-8 loss to undefeated Ellsworth in Middle Border Conference football action Friday night, Oct. 30.

St. Croix Central got a 9-yard touchdown run from Gabe Siler just over a minute into the game against Prescott and scored again on a 44-yard run by Mason Dado with 6:49 remaining in the first quarter to take a quick 14-0 lead in Hammond.

The Panthers scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter-- 47-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tadan Holzer and 19-yard run by Collin Fisher-- to open up a 28-0 halftime lead before Fischer scored his second touchdown of the game from 15-yards out at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter and Jackson Pettit drilled his fifth extra point to put the game into running time.

Holzer finished the night with 110 yards rushing on 10 carries and Dado added 63 yards on four attempts while Siler carried the ball six times for 57 yards. St. Croix Central finished with 279 yards -- all on the ground -- while holding Prescott to 99.

In Somerset Friday night, the Spartans held the ball for nearly 40 minutes, but Ellsworth had more big plays to hand the home team a 33-8 setback.

Ellsworth scored on plays of 51, 69, 30 and 67 to open up a 27-0 lead before Somerset put together an 11-play, seven-minute drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tate Pitcher to Jackson Cook midway through the fourth quarter. Carson Peterson added the two-point run to make the score 27-8

Somerset had drives of 11 and 18 plays end on failed fourth-down conversions in the first half while Ellsworth scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Mason Anderson to Jack Janke on the second play of the game and a 69-yard touchdown run from Max Grand on the first play of its next possession to open up a 13-0 halftime lead.

The Spartans turned the ball over on their first possession of the second half, leading to a 30-yard touchdown run by Grand, and ate up over seven minutes of clock on their next two possessions but came up empty while Grand scored again on a 67-yard run.

By the end of the game, Ellsworth had only outgained Somerset by 49 total yards, however, the Spartans ran 44 more plays and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes, compared to Ellsworth’s nine minutes.

Somerset and St. Croix Central will square off this Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in Hammond.