NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- It took a little while for the New Richmond football team to get going in its 32-7 victory over old Middle Border Conference rival Baldwin-Woodville Friday night.

“We kind of sleep walked through the first half,” Tiger coach Reggie Larson said.” We’re turning the ball over too much and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot on offense, but when we got into the second half we kind of flipped the switch a little bit and started getting after them and imposing our will a little bit.”

That will resulted in three unanswered touchdowns after the Tigers went into halftime clinging to a tenuous 9-7 lead.

“We got a little bit better as the game went on,” Larson stated.

After getting a safety on Baldwin-Woodville’s third possession of the game the Tigers capped the ensuing drive with a 1-yard Zach Panek touchdown run to open up a 9-7 lead. But the Blackhawks scored the only touchdown of the second quarter to make it a 9-7 lead at the break.

Panek opened the second half with a 30-yard touchdown run and Andrew Trandahl scored from a yard out to extend the Tiger lead to 24-7 at the end of three before Trandahl broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run to make the final 31-7.

Trandahl finished with 161 rushing yards on 17 carries and Panek finished with 97 yards on 21 attempts while Kennan Stowers carried the ball twice for 60 yards.

Quarterback Seamus Scanlan completed 2-of-7 passes for 22 yards and was picked off twice while the Tigers also lost a pair of fumbles. New Richmond finished with 335 total yards while holding Baldwin-Woodville to 139.

“I think defensively we’re getting better and better each week,” Larson said. “Offensively we show flashes but we’re just inconsistent. But when we get all things clicking and guys doing everything they need to do, we can be a pretty good football team.”

The 3-2 Tigers will be put to the test when they take on undefeated former MBC rival Ellsworth this Friday night, Nov. 5. The Panthers are coming off a 33-8 victory over Somerset and enter the game 6-0.

“They’re the real deal,” Larson said about Ellsworth. “They’re fast and they have a really good tailback. I think he’s up there with some of the really good ones in the Big Rivers. He can flat out run and he’s physical at the point of attack. They have a nice quarterback and a nice receiver and then they’re just going to be aggressive on defense. They’re flying high and they're confident. It will be a good test.”

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday in New Richmond.