Friday, 7 p.m. at Century High School

Records: Red Wing is 0-1 Big Southeast-Blue, 0-4 overall; Lourdes is 1-1 Southeast-Red, 3-1 overall.

Last meeting: Lourdes won at Red Wing, 34-7, on Oct. 4, 2019.

Last game: Red Wing lost to Lake City 45-8 last Friday; Lourdes won 28-27 at Stewartville last Friday.

Red Wing notes: Red Wing averages 5.0 points per game and allows 36.5. . . . The Wingers have lost 22 consecutive games, dating back to their last win, on Oct. 24, 2017 against Albert Lea in a Section 1AAAA playoff game. . . . They've lost to four quality opponents this season — Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Winona and Lake City — who have a combined 10-6 record this season. . . . Antonio Finley leads the Wingers' offense. He has rushed 50 times for 199 yards and a touchdown this season. Kaleb Hove has added just more than 100 rushing yards. . . . Abe Reinitz and Cooper Chandler have split time at QB; Reinitz passed for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Wingers' loss to Lake City last week.

Lourdes notes: With their last-minute victory at Stewartville last week, the Eagles have already matched their win total (three) from a year ago, and exceeded their regular-season wins total of a year ago (two). . . . Lourdes' offense was efficient on third and fourth downs last week, converting 6 of 11 third-down attempts and it was 2-for-2 on fourth-down attempts. . . . Injuries have hit two key players, seniors Jordan Borgeson and Graham Hopkins. Borgeson suffered a lower-body injury in the season opener and is out for the year. Hopkins suffered an upper-body injury last week and missed the second half. . . . The Eagles' defense is allowing just 92.5 passing yards per game. . . . Lourdes closes its regular season next Thursday at one of the top Class AA teams in the state, Chatfield.

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "Red Wing, their team speed is impressive on film and they really get to the ball well. Offensively they've struggled a bit, but they've shown glimpses of — wow! how has this team not won a game? — they've shown glimpses of their improvement throughout the year. They continue to get better. They're aggressive on defense, they blitz on every play. They're playing extremely hard. . . . We had a great film session on Monday (watching the Stewartville game), then turned right around into Red Wing on Monday. We learned a lot. It was a big win for us, going down there, getting off to big lead, lose it, then come back late, that shows a lot about this team. I'm just extremely proud of how they finished. . . . It's all about our fundamentals and execution, just keep repeating a lot of the same stuff. That's what we're all about, focusing on our fundamentals and trying to execute. We learn so much every week and I think we're slowly coming around. . . . I was really happy with how we executed in our passing game last week, that was good to see, and we were able to convert a lot of third and fourth downs. It was great to see the time we've put into our passing game show in a game situation. Nolan (Jurgenson) is putting the ball in the right places, has a really good completion percentage and he's doing a great job of decision making."

