Rochester Lourdes’ defense looked to be asleep at the wheel through a quarter and a half Friday night.

No matter, though, because the Eagles’ offense didn’t take its foot off the gas until the third quarter was complete.

By that time, Lourdes was ahead of Red Wing by four touchdowns and its starters were done for the night, standing on the sideline watching everyone else in an Eagles uniform get a chance to play in a 39-12 non-district high school football victory against Red Wing at Rochester Century High School.

The teams traded touchdowns on the first four possessions of the game, leaving the score deadlocked 12-12 just 90 seconds into the second quarter. Red Wing had rolled up 115 yards of offense at that point and Wingers quarterback Cooper Chandler had thrown two touchdown passes.

But that was when Lourdes’ defense snapped out of its funk and let its offense put it on cruise control.

On Lourdes first drive of the second quarter, it went 62 yards in seven plays, highlighted by a 32-yard pass completion from Nolan Jurgenson to Sam Stanley, a play that was followed by a 2-yard touchdown run by Jurgenson for a 19-12 lead. Lourdes (4-1 overall) pulled away from there. Seth Haight added the first of his two touchdown runs with 43 seconds left in the second quarter for a 26-12 halftime lead.

The Eagles’ starting offense scored a touchdown every time it had the ball -- on the team’s first six possessions -- and overcame the loss of three starters to roll up nearly 350 yards of offense. Lourdes played without senior lineman Jordan Borgeson (knee injury), senior lineman Griffin Becher (injury) and senior running back/safety Graham Hopkins (upper-body injury).

Junior Abe Gapinski picked up where Hopkins left off, though, stepping in at the starting tailback position and having a career game. Gapinski carried the ball 12 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He took his first carry 57 yards for a score, and took his last carry of the game 23 yards for a score on Lourdes’ second play of the third quarter.

The Eagles held the ball for just 1:38 in the third quarter, but they scored on drives of two plays and 43 yards, and three plays and 38 yards. Haight scored his second TD on the latter, on a 35-yard run to cap the scoring.

Though Red Wing (0-5) won the time of possession battle 25:24-22:36, it managed just 47 yards of offense after its second touchdown, the final 34:30 of the game. Lourdes' defensive turnaround was sparked by junior lineman Matt Mahoney, who had a sack and two tackles for losses.

Red Wing's Chandler was 6-for-19 passing for 42 yards, and he rushed for 33 yards. Wyatt Gonsior caught both of Chandler’s TD passes and finished with four catches for 30 yards. Sophomore Kaleb Hove led the Wingers’ ground game with 19 carries for 73 yards.

Jurgenson had 65 passing yards for the Eagles, while Haight had 57 rushing yards. Stanley had 32 receiving yards and Peyton Dunham — who caught the game-tying TD pass with 9.2 seconds to go last week to help Lourdes rally past Stewartville 28-27 — added two catches for 26 yards and a TD.

Lourdes closes its regular season on Thursday at Class AA power Chatfield (4-1).

This story will be updated with comments and complete statistics later tonight.