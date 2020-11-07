CANNON FALLS — Ranked as the No. 2 team in Class 3A, Cannon Falls faced another stiff test on Friday when Stewartville visited John Burch Park.

With two weeks to prepare for the Tigers, the Bombers played exactly as expected — a bit sluggish as they shook off the rust from a lengthy break between games, and then dominant as a team with extra preparation and rest should. The end result was a 50-30 win in Cannon Falls’ favor to keep their undefeated season alive as the regular season winds down.

The sluggish start was evident early on as the Bombers and Tigers traded punts on their opening possessions. From there on out, the two teams traded scoring drives throughout the first half.

Stewartville struck first with an eight-play, 71-yard touchdown drive aided by a 42-yard completion to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Will Tschetter to Owen Sikkink to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. The Bombers responded with a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive culminating with a 10-yard run by Riley Miller. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful so the score was held to 7-6.

Stewartville went right back down the field after a good kick return set them up at their own 43-yard line to start the drive. Seven plays and a drive-extending pass interference call later, and Tschetter threw his second touchdown of the night — a 14-yard pass to Will Laures. The point-after attempt made it 14-7.

Cannon Falls followed suit with another touchdown to answer Stewartville’s. The Bombers second score of the night came from a 3-yard run by Marcus Banks. The two-point attempt was successful this time around and the two teams hit halftime in a 14-14 tie.

After a back-and-forth first half, it was suddenly all Cannon Falls in the second half. The Bombers scored their first two touchdowns of the half on two drives combining for nine plays. Meanwhile, Stewartville was forced to punt and then threw an interception in the final minute of the third quarter. Miller’s 6-yard touchdown run and Carson Hammel’s 25-yard touchdown run put Cannon Falls up 28-14 through three quarters of play.

As the fourth quarter opened, Banks scored his second touchdown of the night from two yards out to increase Cannon Falls’ lead to 36-14.

From there, Stewartville and Cannon Falls traded touchdowns to push the final score to 50-30.

Owen Edstrom led the Cannon Falls passing attack by going 10-of-10 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 46 yards rushing on five attempts.

Cam Dicke was the leading receiver for Cannon Falls, catching five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. Banks caught Edstrom’s other touchdown throw. Banks corralled a total of three passes for 38 yards.

On the ground, Banks carried the ball a team-high 14 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Keenan had 11 carries for 86 yards, Miller carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns, and Hammel had 52 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Cannon Falls, 5-0, wraps up its regular season Thursday with a trip to Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Goodhue shuts out Bethlehem Academy

After flashing its passing attack last week, Goodhue showcased its ground game Friday against Bethlehem Academy. The Wildcats dominated the time of possession battle and ran 16 more plays than the Cardinals, resulting in a 20-0 win.

Goodhue set the tone early with a 16-play drive that spanned 61 yards. Although the drive ended on a failed fourth-down conversion at the Cardinals’ 1-yard line, the Wildcats made obvious the style of play that would ensue.

After trading three-and-out possessions, Bethlehem Academy started to get its offense in gear but was intercepted by Logan Ferguson to give Goodhue the ball at the Cardinals’ 20-yard line. Seven plays later, Will Opsahl found Cam Mandelkow for a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Goodhue a 7-0 lead, which lasted through the end of the first half.

In their first possession of the second half, Goodhue scored on a 15-play 79-yard drive culminating with a Baxter O’Reilly 2-yard touchdown run to extend the Wildcats lead to 14-0.

Goodhue scored its final points midway through the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run by Malakye Parker.

Opsahl went 8-of-11 passing for 89 yards and one touchdown. Ryley Christianson had a team-high 43 receiving yards on three catches. On the ground, Parker led the way with 112 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Maddox O’Reilly added 52 yards on 14 carries, while Ferguson carried the ball seven times for 27 yards.

Goodhue, 3-2, concludes its regular season with a trip to Randolph on Wednesday.

E/PC controls clock, ground game in win

Losing its first three games to start the season, Elmwood-Plum City has now won two of its last four games to give it some momentum as the season comes to a close. The latest win for the Wolves came on Friday as E/PC defeated Glenwood City, 24-20.

Glenwood City scored the game’s first points with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Hilltoppers an early 6-0 lead. The Wolves answered with a 11-play, 51-yard drive capped off with a 7-yard Trevor Asher touchdown run to tie the score, 6-6.

Glenwood City was forced to punt during its next possession but the kick was blocked and E/PC recorded the safety to take an 8-6 lead. The Hilltoppers reclaimed the lead before the end of the first half with another 10-yard touchdown pass, followed up with a two-point conversion.

Down 14-8 through two quarters, E/PC scored the next two touchdowns. The first was a 37-yard touchdown run by Luke Webb in the third quarter. The second score came from Asher’s 2-yard touchdown carry. The Wolves led 24-14 until a late fourth-quarter touchdown by Glenwood City put the game at 24-20.

Luke Webb went 0-for-1 passing with one interception and added 89 yards on the ground with 14 carries. Trevor Asher had a team-high 124 yards on 39 carries, while Rupakus added 23 yards on one carry.

E/PC finishes its regular season at 2-5.

Lake City outrushed, outpassed by P-E-M

Coming off its largest win of the season one week ago, Lake City was humbled a bit on Friday when Plainview-Elgin-Millville visited. The Tigers went from scoring over 40 points to only one touchdown, and allowing only one touchdown to giving up four in one week’s time as Lake City lost to P-E-M, 27-7.

P-E-M kicked off the scoring with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, followed by a 92-yard touchdown pass from Connor Schumacher to Kyler Bade with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

Justin Wohlers finally got Lake City on the board with a 23-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to go in the first quarter. P-E-M carried its 14-7 lead into the second quarter, where it scored two more touchdowns — the first a 2-yard run by Schumacher, and the second a 42-yard Leo Silha touchdown run to extend their lead to 27-7 through the second quarter.

Lake City was outgained by over 200 yards as they totaled 201 yards to P-E-M’s 403.

Wohlers went 4-of-15 for 103 yards and one interception. Carson Matzke was the leading receiver for Lake City with 53 yards on one reception. Zach Dather added 33 yards on one reception, while Matt Demars contributed 14 yards on one catch and Seth Heitman caught one pass for four yards. Ben Nutt was the Tigers’ leading rusher as he tallied 65 yards on 16 carries.

Lake City, 2-3, currently is not scheduled to play in their final regular season game, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Pine Island.

Area scores

Big Southeast District

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 13

Rochester John Marshall 43, Austin 24

Mankato West 35, Owatonna 14





Southeast District

Chatfield 27, Triton 8





Middle Border Conference

Amery 28, Prescott 12

Osceola 34, Baldwin-Woodville 12

St. Croix Central 43, Somerset 14