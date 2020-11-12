RED WING — It’s been 1,867 days since Red Wing’s last regular season win on the football field. The Wingers won a pair of playoff games in that span — one in 2015 and another in 2017 — but have been winless during the regular season the past five years. With Stewartville’s 48-6 victory on Wednesday, that streak will continue into next fall before the Wingers have a chance to end it.

In Red Wing’s regular season finale against Stewartville, the Wingers found themselves in a deep hole early as the Tigers scored 28 points before Red Wing achieved a first down. Stewartville scored touchdowns in each of its first four drives, opening a 21-0 lead through the first quarter as Will Tschetter scored on the ground and via the air, and Nathan Smidt also had a 2-yard touchdown run. The Tigers added another touchdown three minutes into the second quarter to extend their lead to 28-0.

In the ensuing possession, Red Wing was able to move the chains for its first first down after three three-and-outs to start the game. However, that drive stalled after a failed fourth-and-4 at the Stewartville 35-yard line.

With four minutes, 36 seconds to work with before halftime, Tschetter found Kaleb

Hellickson for a 29-yard touchdown pass to push Stewartville’s lead to 35-0 at the break.

The second half began much like the first as Red Wing went three-and-out to start the half, while Stewartville scored another touchdown to push its lead to 41-0. Red Wing began to move the ball from that point forward, however.

The Wingers went 20 yards in seven plays before a second failed fourth-down conversion. With the ball at their own 40-yard line, Stewartville proceeded to march 60 yards in 10 plays, scoring yet again to make the score 48-0 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Red Wing finally got on the scoreboard on its next drive as Kaleb Hove scored from 15 yards out, one play after Nick Knie broke free for a 40-yard gain. The onside kick attempt failed after the touchdown and Stewartville ran out the remaining eight minutes of game clock to secure the win.

Notes of the game

Stewartville had 412 yards of total offense compared to Red Wing’s 137. Stewartville also held a 16-minute advantage in time of possession. The Tigers did the bulk of their damage through the air as they compiled 269 passing yards. Red Wing did win in the penalty department, however. The Wingers were only called for one infraction, while Stewartville racked up 110 yards on 10 penalties.

Extending drives continued to plague the Wingers as they went 1-for-7 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Individually for Red Wing, Cooper Chandler went 6-of-17 for 55 yards while throwing two interceptions. Hove led the rushing attack with 40 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Knie also had one carry for 40 yards. Wyatt Gonsior led the receivers with four receptions and 39 yards. Hove and Jonah Reps had one catch for eight yards each.