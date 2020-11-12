After a slow start to begin the season, Goodhue is rolling when it matters most and is now on a three-game win streak. The latest victory came Wednesday when the Wildcats traveled to Randolph and came away with a 28-6 victory.

Goodhue came out ready to play as they scored the first touchdown less than five minutes into the game when Malakye Parker crossed the goal line on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to carry a 20-0 lead into halftime. Maddox O’Reilly scored the first of the second quarter touchdowns off a 1-yard run, while Adam Poncelet caught a 22-yard pass from Will Opsahl for the second touchdown.

Eight minutes into the third quarter, Baxter O’Reilly scored Goodhue’s fourth touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run to extend their lead to 28-0.

Randolph finally got on the scoreboard with just over one minute left to play in the game off a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Weckop to Nathan Wekcop. The two-point conversion after the score failed.

Opsahl finished the game going 3-of-11 passing for 42 yards and one touchdown. Poncelet caught two passes for 37 yards and one touchdown. Parker led the rushing attack with 146 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Baxter O’Reilly was Goodhue’s second-leading rusher with 50 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Maddox O’Reilly also contributed 37 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Goodhue wraps up its regular season with a 4-2 record. Section playoff matchups have yet to be released.