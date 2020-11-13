Hudson and New Richmond’s football teams have had their first round WIAA playoff games cancelled due to quarantine and contact tracing concerns, while St. Croix Central has moved its first round game to Hudson due to unplayable field conditions at its home field in Hammond.

Hudson’s Division 1 game against D.C. Everest, and New Richmond’s Division 2 game against Ashland, scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 13, have both been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. Both the Raiders and Tigers received forfeits, according to the WIAA playoff bracket.

Hudson is on track to play the winner of the Menomonie-Marshfield matchup Friday, Nov. 20, while New Richmond is scheduled to face either Medford or Rice Lake.

St. Croix Central, meanwhile, will play its Division 3 playoff game against Northwestern in Hudson Friday night, Nov. 13, due to unplayable field conditions in Hammond. The Panthers and Tigers will kick off at 7 p.m. at Hudson’s Raider Stadium.

Somerset will visit Ellsworth for another Division 3 matchup Friday night with the winner scheduled to play the winner of the St. Croix Central-Northwestern game next week.