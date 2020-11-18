GOODHUE — Will Opsahl's arm helped Goodhue rally back to take the lead after trailing by double digits. But Randolph made one more play than Wildcats in the fourth quarter and the Rockets pulled out a 22-20 Section 1A semifinal victory Tuesday.

Kavan Blonigen scored on a 7-yard run with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give third-seeded Randolph a 22-20 victory against second-seeded Goodhue.

Tuesday's game marked the second time the teams had met in a span of six days. Goodhue defeated the Rockets 28-6 at Randolph on Nov. 11, but the Rockets turned the tables in the postseason matchup.

Randolph led 16-6 at halftime, but Goodhue came charging back with a pair of Opsahl-to-Adam Poncelet touchdown passes in the second half. The duo connected on an 8-yard scoring play with seven minutes, five seconds to go in the third quarter, then they gave their team a 20-16 lead on a 59-yard strike with 7:05 to play in the game.

Tyson Christensen also scored for the Wildcats on a 6-yard pass from Opsahl in the first quarter.

Opsahl finished 14-of-24 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Malakye Parker led Goodhue in rushing with 17 carries for 45 yards, while Maddox O'Reilly also eclipsed double-digit carries with 31 yards on 11 attempts.

The receiver pair of Tyson Christensen and Poncelet combined for nearly 200 yards. Christensen tallied 88 yards and one touchdown on five receptions, while Poncelet caught four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

For Randolph, Jacob Weckop went 4-of-12 passing for 137 yards and one touchdown. Weckop also added one rushing touchdown. Kavan Blonigen was the Rockets' leading rusher as he compiled 76 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

Randolph, 4-3, advances to the Section 1A championship game on Saturday at Blooming Prairie at 1 p.m., if the game is allowed to be played. New COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be announced Wednesday, and the shutdown of youth and high school sports in Minnesota appears likely.

Goodhue finishes its season with a 4-3 record.