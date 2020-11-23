HAMMOND, Wis. -- St. Croix Central senior running back Gabe Siler has been named the 2020 Middle Border Conference Player of the Year to headline a list of 11 St. Croix Central and seven Somerset players named to the All-MBC team by the conference coaches.

Siler, two-way junior lineman Carson Hinzman, senior punter Mason Dado and senior kicker Jackson Pettit are all repeat all-conference selections for the Panthers while Somerset senior Tate Pitcher was honored at quarterback after earning All-MBC honors as a defensive back last season.

Siler earned All-MBC honors at both running back and defensive back on his way to being named conference player of the year.

In St. Croix Central’s first eight games of the season, he rushed for 647 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 carries. His nine touchdowns were third-most in the Middle Border Conference. He also had 13 catches for 254 yards and three scores and had a conference-high 18.4 yards per punt return. An honorable mention running back and defensive back in 2019, he also made 57 tackles with an interception on defense this season.

Hinzman is a three-time all-conference defensive lineman and two-time pick on the offensive side of the ball. He and fellow Panther All-MBC offensive lineman Dylan Wilke helped pave the way for a Panther rushing attack that averaged 242 yards per game while Hinzman also registered 38 tackles and seven tackles for loss on defense.

Dado averaged 43.5 yards per punt to earn a spot on the All-MBC team as a special teamer for the second straight season while also earning all-conference defensive honors after making 39 tackles with three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown from his linebacker position.

Pettit was selected as the All-MBC kicker for the second straight season after making both of his field goal attempts and going a perfect 26-for-26 on extra points.

Joining Siler, Hinzman, Wilke, Dado and Pettit on the All-MBC team are Panther teammates Tadan Holzer at quarterback, senior tight end and defensive end Cole Becker, senior defensive lineman Josh Bair, junior linebacker Jayden Goodwin and senior defensive back Joel McGrane. Senior defensive back Kelson Klin received honorable mention.

Somerset’s representatives on the All-MBC team include senior Tyson Wink at tight end and defensive end, senior running back Caleb Melvin, senior offensive lineman Kyle Kamm, senior defensive lineman Jack Gazdik and senior defensive back Jackson Cook while Pitcher received honorable mention.

St. Croix Central finished the 2020 season with a record of 5-1 in MBC play, 7-2 overall, while Somerset was 3-3 against conference opponents, 3-4 overall.

Rob Heller of conference champion Ellsworth was named the 2020 Coach of the Year while Ellsworth’s Corey Brathol is the Assistant Coach of the Year.