HAMMOND, Wis. -- St. Croix Central football coach John Tackman said his goal was for the Panthers to play nine games this season. Not only did they achieve that goal, they went out winners with a 21-14 come-from-behind victory at Rice Lake in the final week of the regular season.

After the Panthers lost to Northwestern in a Division 3, Level 1 game a week earlier, Tackman and the Panthers went looking for an opponent to fill the final week of the WIAA-allotted nine weeks of competition. So they stepped up a division and traveled to Rice Lake, who was left without an opponent after both New Richmond and Ashland opted to end their seasons early due to coronavirus concerns. The Warriors had defeated Medford, 20-14, in their Division 2, Level 1 game the week before.

Rice Lake took a 14-7 lead into last Friday’s matchup with the St. Croix Central, but the Panthers scored twice in a four-minute span following the only turnover of the game to end the season with a 21-14 victory.

Rice Lake led 7-0 in the second quarter before Gabe Siler scored on a 9-yard touchdown run and Jackson Pettit added the extra point to even things up, but the Warriors struck again to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

After a scoreless third quarter, a Warrior fumble led to a 27-yard TD pass from Taden Holzer of Kelson Klin and Pettit’s extra point tied things up again, 14-14. After forcing a Warrior punt, Mason Dado plowed over from a yard out four minutes later and Pettit’s third extra point of the game gave the Panthers a 21-14 win.

Holzer ran for 92 yards on 18 carries and completed 3-of-11 passes for 49 yards to lead the Panther offense. Dado finished with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts and Siler carried the ball 13 times for 42 yards as the Panthers totaled 214 yards on the ground.

St. Croix Central finished the season with a record of 7-2.