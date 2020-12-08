First Team

Mason Anderson

(Ellsworth, sr., QB)

2020 statistics: 1,355 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 68% completion

Honors: 2020 All-Region, 2020 All-Middle Border Conference

From head coach Rob Heller: “One of the best leaders I have had the privilege of coaching. Put in a ton of work in the unique offseason, team would not have accomplished what it did this season without Mason’s leadership.”

Max Grand

*2020 Republican Eagle Football Player of the Year*

(Ellsworth, jr., RB/OLB)

2020 statistics: 1,022 rushing yards, 13.1 yards per carry, 3 receptions, 131 receiving yards, 16 TDs, 14.5 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 INT

Honors: 2020 All-Region, All-MBC (2019 and 2020)

From Heller: “Max is an extremely explosive football player, he started the season injured and allowed our team to finish the season stronger than it began. The kid loves playing football and is one of the more explosive players in the state.”

Marcus Banks

(Cannon Falls, sr., RB/LB)

2020 statistics: 597 rushing yards, 15 TDs, 39 tackles and 3 forced fumbles

Career statistics: Three-year starter on defense with 157 tackles.

Honors: 2020 All-District

From head coach Dan Meyers: “Best all-around player on an undefeated team. Fantastic playmaker on offense and defense.”

Nathan Fesenmaier

(Spring Valley, sr., FB/LB)

2020 statistics: 776 rushing yards, 13 TDs, 49 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Career statistics: 2,654 rushing yards, 36 TDs, 175 tackles, 16 TFL, 1 sack, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT

Honors: 2020 First Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference, 2020 DSC Offensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-DSC (2018 and 2019)

From head coach Ryan Kapping: “Nate has been a very valuable player for us over his career. He has been a three-year two-way starter and has been very productive averaging 5.6 yards a carry as a fullback in our option offense for his career. He is the hardest worker in our weight room and prepared himself for the physical nature of his position well.”

Jack Janke

(Ellsworth, jr., WR/DB)

2020 statistics: 38 receptions, 739 yards, 10 TDs, 9 tackles, 3 INTs

Honors: 2020 All-Region, 2020 All-MBC, 2019 All-MBC honorable mention

From Heller: “One of the best receivers in the state. If the ball is thrown in his area, he’s going to catch it. Is a great defender in the passing game. Broke the single-game receiving record this year against Amery.”

Carson Matzke

(Lake City, jr., WR)

2020 statistics: 20 receptions, 324 yards, 4 TDs

Honors: 2020 All-District

From head coach Trevor Narum: “Carson is a gifted route runner and just a really good athlete. He has the size (6'3") to go up and make contested catches and the speed to run by people. We look forward to even bigger things out of Carson as a senior.”

Blake Carlson

(Goodhue, jr., OT)

2020 statistics: 54 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 sack

Career statistics: 116 tackles, 11 TFL and 3 sacks

Honors: 2020 District Lineman of the Year, All-District (2019 and 2020)

From head coach Tony Poncelet: “Blake is a versatile lineman that is both strong and quick on his feet. He has been the anchor to our offensive and defensive lines for the past two seasons.”

Cam Dicke

(Cannon Falls, sr., TE/DB)

2020 statistics: 8 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs, 27 tackles, 3 INTs

Honors: 2020 All-District

From Meyers: “Cam is one of the top tight ends in Minnesota. A devastating blocker who helped us rush for 387 yards per game. Also, a shut-down cornerback who always matched up on the opponent's best receiver.”

Austin Fox

(Prescott, sr., guard/tackle)

Honors: 2020 All-Region, 2020 First Team All-MBC

From head coach Jordan Hansen: “Austin is one of the best linemen I've coached in my nine years of coaching. He has an incredible work ethic, which has gotten him where he is today. As a first-year coach, Austin is a great kid to have on the team and he is a role model for the underclassmen. I can't wait to watch him continue to get better and perform at the next level.”

Ian Matzek

(Ellsworth, jr., OL/ILB)

2020 statistics: 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack

Honors: 2020 All-Region, 2020 All-MBC, 2019 All-MBC honorable mention

From Heller: “One of the smartest football players I have had the opportunity to coach. Has a great nose for the ball and knows what plays will work on offense. He is hands down the leader of our offensive line and our defense. Doesn’t get the respect he deserves at linebacker.”

Reese Tripp

(Red Wing, jr., TE/DL)

2020 statistics: 7 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD, 31 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

Honors: 2020 All-Southeast Sub-District

From head coach Nate Freier: “Reese is the team’s most instinctive football player. Because of that, he never left the football field. If you asked Reese to play two positions on each side of the ball on every snap, he would find a way to make it work. We look forward to another year of his commitment, passion and capability.”

Second Team

Justin Wohlers

(Lake City, jr., QB)

2020 statistics: 49-of-98, 731 yards, 8 TD, 3 INTs

Career statistics: 153-of-310, 2,346 yds, 28 TD, 11 INTs

From Narum: “Justin is a very smart and savvy quarterback with a big arm. He battled a foot injury this season, but still managed to be an effective passer and came on as a rushing threat at the end of the season. We look forward to having Justin for one more year.”

Riley Miller

(Cannon Falls, sr., RB/LB)

2020 statistics: 462 yards, 6 TDs, 49 tackles (team-high)

Honors: 2020 All-District

From Meyers: “Senior captain Riley Miller was at the heart of the defense as a great run-stopping middle linebacker. He also rushed for six touchdowns and 6.6 yards per carry.”

Brayden Wolf

(Spring Valley, sr., RB/SS)

2020 statistics: 427 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 9 TDs, 35 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 INTs, 1 TD

Career statistics: 989 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 141 receiving yards, 21 TDs, 111 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 5 INTs, 1 TD

Honors: 2020 DSC Defensive Player of the Year, All-DSC (2019 and 2020)

From Kapping: “Brayden is an explosive football player on both sides of the ball. He has a nose for the ball and is a very productive tackler. He was used to adjusting to a lot of variations from the offense because of his ability to play run like a linebacker but to cover like a defensive back. He is an excellent open-field tackler and made a lot of big plays for our defense over the past two seasons.”

Tanner Gates

(Z-M, sr., WR/CB)

2020 statistics: 10 receptions, 155 yards and 4 TDs

From head coach Darin Raasch: “Tanner led our team in touchdowns as well as receiving yards. Defensively Tanner often drew the other team's best wide receiver and did not give up a touchdown all season.”

Adam Poncelet

(Goodhue, so., WR)

2020 statistics: 23 receptions, 405 yards, 4 TDs

Honors: 2020 All-District

From Poncelet: “Adam was a nice deep threat for us this year. He made some big plays at crucial times.”

Mike Bauer

(Spring Valley, sr., OL/LB)

2020 statistics: 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT

Career statistics: 172 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Honors: 2020 First Team All-DSC (2019 and 2020), 2020 Academic All-State

From Kapping: “Mike is an extremely smart football player. He has been the best offensive lineman on our team over the past two seasons and was the best in our conference as a senior. Defensive he was a hard-nosed linebacker that also put his hand down on the defensive line at times in short-yardage situations.”

Vinnie Brandt

(Red Wing, jr., LB)

2020 statistics: 1 reception, 4 yards, 52 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Honors: 2020 All-Southeast Sub-District honorable mention

From Freier: “We preach eight core values in Red Wing football. Loyalty, duty, respect, selflessness, honor, integrity, personal courage and self control. Vinnie exemplifies all of these. He is the team leader on and off the field. He is a model of what we are building in Red Wing.”

Ryan Matzek

(Ellsworth, jr., TE/DE)

2020 statistics: 10 receptions, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 24.5 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks

Honors: 2020 All-Region, 2020 All-MBC

From Heller: “Might have been the player who gained the most in one season to go from starting as a sophomore with no all-conference honors, to being selected to All-Region both sides of the ball says a lot about Ryan’s love for the game and the progress he made from his sophomore to junior year. Absolutely the best blocking TE I have ever coached.”

Sam Peterson

(Goodhue, sr., DE/P)

2020 statistics: 46 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL, 39.8 yards per punt

Career statistics: 147 tackles, 13 TFL, 7 sacks

Honors: All-District (2019 and 2020)

From Poncelet: “Sam is a strong physical player that moves well. He was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball.”

Andrew Solfest

(Elmwood/Plum City, sr., OL/DL)

Career statistics: three-year starter

Honors: 2020 First Team All-DSC

From head coach Mike Birtzer: “Andrew is one of the best offensive lineman I have ever coached. He is a road grader. Also, an explosive defensive lineman who was difficult to block.”

Michael Steinhibel

(Cannon Falls, sr., OT)

Honors: 2020 All-District

From Meyers: “Was one of our top offensive linemen. Spearheaded an offensive attack that rushed for 7.3 yards per carry and had 11 different running backs average 6+ yards per carry.”

Honorable mention

(In alphabetical order)

Trevor Asher (Elmwood/Plum City, so., RB), 2020 First Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference, 881 rushing yards; Hayden Baker (Red Wing, sr., OL/DL), 2020 All-Southeast Sub-District honorable mention; Max Balow (Lake City, jr., LB), 2020 All-District honorable mention, 56 tackles; Cooper Chandler (Red Wing, jr., QB/DB), 50 completions 465 yards, 2 TDs; Owen Edstrom (Cannon Falls, sr., QB/DB), 2020 All-District, 23-of-37 for 423 yards and 6 TDs, 238 rushing yards and 5 TDs; Antonio Finley (Red Wing, jr., RB/LB), 248 yards, 2 TD, 1 reception, 4 yards, 51 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble; Wyatt Gonsior (Red Wing, jr., WR/DB), 20 receptions, 210 yards, 3 TDs; Willie Holm III (Z-M, sr., QB/SS), 2020 All-District, 393 passing yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 121 rushing yards; Nick Knie (Red Wing, sr., RB/DL), 2020 All-Southeast Sub-District honorable mention, 86 yards, 17 tackles, 2 TFL; Shane Lange (Ellsworth, sr., FB), 2020 All-MBC, 375 yards, 2 TDs; Jeremy Nguyen (Lake City, sr., LB), 2020 All-District, 48 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD; Maddox O'Reilly (Goodhue, jr., LB), All-District (2019 and 2020), 43 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble; Malakye Parker (Goodhue, so., RB), 2020 All-District, 107 carries, 582 yards, 3 TDs.