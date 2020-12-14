The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced its 2020 All-Region Teams, which include seven Hudson Raiders and five St. Croix Central Panthers.

According to the WFCA announcement, because of the circumstances of 2020 and the reduced number of teams competing in the fall, the Large and Small divisions within each Region were combined. Award information for spring teams and players will be announced following the completion of that season. The WFCA will announce a single All-State Team that includes both fall and spring athletes after the completion of the spring season.

St. Croix Central junior lineman Carson Hinzman was named all-region on both sides of the ball for the second straight season. Hinzman was honored as an offensive lineman and defensive tackle after earning All-Middle Border Conference honors the past three years on defense and two years on offense. He also earned 2019 WFCA All-State honors on offense last season.

St. Croix Central senior kicker Jackson Pettit was also named to the all-region team for the second straight season after making both of his field-goal attempts and going a perfect 26-for-26 on extra points this season. He previously was named to the All-MBC First Team for the second time.

Joining Hinzman and Pettit on the WFCA All-Region team are Panther teammates Gabe Siler, Mason Dado and Cole Becker. Siler is a two-time All-MBC running back and defensive back and was named the 2020 MBC Player of the Year while Dado earned first-team all-conference as a punter and Becker was a first-team defensive end.

The Big Rivers Conference did not select an all-conference team this season, but that didn’t stop seven Hudson Raiders from being honored by the WFCA.

Senior running back Matteo Bonnin, senior quarterback Owen Anderson and senior lineman Blake Anderson were named to the all-region team on the offensive side of the ball while senior defensive end Holden Luetkens, junior defensive end Evan Tyler, senior linebacker Ethan Amelsberg, and senior defensive back Brandon Moeri earned defensive honors.

Bonnin averaged over eight yards per carry and 120 yards per game while Anderson threw for 724 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games. Bonnin was a first-team All-BRC punt/kick returned as a junior in 2019.

Amelsberg led the Raiders in total tackles with 57 and Luetkens recorded 35 tackles while Tyler had 19 tackles and a team-high four sacks. Moeri had 31 tackles and one fumble recovery from his defensive back position.