HAMMOND, Wis.-- Longtime St. Croix Central teacher and football coach Tony DiSalvo will be enshrined into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame .

DiSalvo is part of a five-member class that also includes Pat Bundy of Menomonie, Tony Biolo from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Pat Cerroni from UW-Oshkosh and Steve King from Holmen High School.

The ceremony will be held in Madison at the Marriott West on Saturday, June 5. The 10-member class of 2020 will also be inducted.

DiSalvo coached St. Croix Central from 2000-2018, guiding the Panthers to the WIAA Division 4 state championship games three straight years from 2014-16 and to the 2016 state championship.

DiSalvo grew up in River Falls until his family moved to Cumberland, where he and his father, Bucky, are both members of the Cumberland High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Following his graduation from Cumberland in 1980, DiSalvo attended UW-Eau Claire before transferring to UW-River Falls, where he played football for another WFCA Hall of Fame member, Mike Farley. DiSalvo graduated from UW-River Falls in 1985.

DiSalvo began his teaching career in Spring Valley and moved to St. Croix Central in 1989 when he became an assistant football coach and was elevated to varsity coach in 2000. Most recently he’s served as an assistant coach at Somerset.