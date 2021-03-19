RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The School District of River Falls announced Friday, March 19, the hiring of Ryan Scherz to serve as the next head coach of the Wildcat football program.

Scherz succeeds David Crail, who resigned earlier this month after being hired as the school district’s new activities director effective July 1. Scherz has been the Wildcats offensive coordinator alongside Crail since 2017.

Scherz is a graduate of Northwestern High School (Maple, WI), and went on to earn his bachelors degree from UW-River Falls before completing his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

He served as an assistant football coach at Northwestern High School from 2007-16, with seven of those years as offensive coordinator. He’s been offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at River Falls the past four seasons, guiding the record setting Wildcat offense to back-to-back conference championships in 2018 and 2019. He’s been a teacher at River Falls High School since 2019.

In its statement announcing the hiring, the school district praised Scherz’s work with the Wildcat football team and his commitment to the students of River Falls.

“Ryan has been vital to the success of the Wildcat program over the last four years. His coaching methods have gone far beyond the teaching of the game of football. His desire and ability to connect with the students of River Falls High School has paved the way for students to leave the River Falls program with a firm understanding of what it means to be an individual of high character and a valuable, contributing member of our community.”

In addition to his football duties Scherz also currently serves as an assistant baseball coach and volunteer softball coach within the youth program. He and his wife Vicki have two daughters, Reagan, age 11, and Harper 9, and reside in River Falls.