The Prescott Cardinals and Ellsworth Panthers began a three-meet week at Amery Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 16, and fell behind the teams they’ve been chasing in the Middle Border Conference standings.

Last week, the Cardinals finished one stroke behind the first-place New Richmond Tigers who have yet to lose a conference meet this season. However, the Tigers claimed Amery’s hosted meet with a team score of 187, beating the second-place Cardinals by seven strokes.

The Cardinals were led by freshman Ava Salay who, like the Tigers, has yet to lose a conference meet this season. Salay recorded a 38 at Monday’s nine-hole meet to claim her fifth MBC medalist honor of the season.

Senior Alexis Fredericks was the only other Cardinal golfer to post a score below 50, and her 47 earned her a sixth-place finish behind Somerset’s Haley Myers.

The Cardinals currently trail the Tigers by five points in the conference standings with just three MBC meets left in the regular season.

The Ellsworth Panthers finished tied for fifth place at Monday’s meet after claiming fourth-place finishes at the last three conference competitions.

The Panthers were without varsity starters Anna Sweere and Ruby Straub and tallied a team score of 232, finishing 11 strokes behind the fourth-place St. Croix Central Panthers who they’ve been trying to gain ground on all season.

Ellsworth was led by senior Holly Carlson who recorded a team-best score of 45, which landed her a fourth-place individual finish. Carlson currently sits in fourth place in the individual conference standings with 39 total points. Carlson trails New Richmond’s Jessica Hagman and Lanie Veenendahl — who’re tied for second place in the standings — by three points while leading fifth-place Fredericks by six points.

Ellsworth also used a strong performance from Charlize Smith who shot a 52 to edge the Panthers past the Warriors who completed their home course with a team score of 234.

The MBC teams will continue their three-meet week on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Ellsworth Country Club.

Team scores: 1. New Richmond (187) 2. Prescott (194) 3. Somerset (210) 4. St. Croix Central (221) t5. Baldwin-Woodville (232) t5. Ellsworth (232) 6. Amery (234) 7. Osceola

Prescott: Salay (38), Fredericks (47), Jessica Heinsch (52), Liz Rohl (57), Lindsay Olson (58)

Ellsworth: Carlson (45), Charlize Smith (52), Kennedy Schommer (65), Taryn Baker (70)